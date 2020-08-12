ExTiX 20.9 KDE Plasma together with Anbox (“Android in a Box”) :: Build 200825
I have made a new version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 20.9 KDE Anbox Live DVD. (The previous KDE version was 20.2 from 200127). I have now included Anbox (Android in a Box – Anbox puts the Android operating system into a container, abstracts hardware access and integrates core system services into a GNU/Linux system. Every Android application will be integrated with your operating system like any other native application). So now you can run Android apps in ExTiX. You can also very easy install GAPPS (Google Play Services and Google Play Store) yourself after a hard drive installation of ExTiX 20.9. The second best thing with ExTiX 20.9 is that while running the system live (from DVD/USB) or from hard drive you can use Refracta Snapshot (pre-installed) to create your own live installable Ubuntu/Anbox system. So easy that a ten year child can do it!
ExTiX 20.9 KDE Plasma DVD 64 bit is based on Debian and Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS. The original system includes the Desktop Environment Gnome. After removing Gnome I have installed KDE Frameworks 5.68.0 with KDE 4.19. KDE Frameworks are 60 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms.
