Avnet’s $73 “Monarch Go Pi HAT” integrates a Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M and NB-IoT modem and provides a interface for Click modules and the option to operate standalone via a micro-USB port. Avnet, which recently launched a Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT, has followed up with another Raspberry Pi HAT, this time providing LTE Cat-M1 (LTE-M) and NB-IoT. The Monarch Go Pi HAT is pre-certified for Verizon with the help of a pre-installed Verizon ThingSpace IoT SIM and is designed for applications including asset tracking and remote monitoring. Other RPi HATs with LTE include MechaTracks’ 4GPi, which offers a higher-bandwidth CAT4 modem.

The most commonly used command line tools for process monitoring on Linux are top and its colorful, feature rich cousin htop . To monitor temperature on Linux, you can use lm-sensors. Similarly, there are many utilities to monitor other real-time metrics such as Disk I/O, Network Stats and others. Glances is a system monitoring tool which ties them all together and offers a lot more features. What I like the most is that you can use run Glances on a remote Linux server and monitor the system resources on your local system or monitor it through your web browser. Here’s what it looks like. The terminal in the below screenshot has been beautified with Pywal tool that automatically changes the color based on wallpaper.

Arduino and Raspberry Pi CLI and IDE get better together Over the past two months our newly established Tooling Team has taken over operations concerning the Arduino CLI and Pro IDE. We’ve been silent at work in our little rooms, striving to come up with solutions to reported issues and feature requests. As time went on, the development of the CLI and Pro IDE has been moving forward in a parallel fashion, so here we bring you new versions of both applications for you to play with and build your workflows around.

The BallCuber is a robotic device capable of solving a 4x4x4 Rubik’s cube Rubik’s cubes are traditionally 3x3x3, and have been solved by robotic systems in a variety of different ways. But what about a 4x4x4 variant? Such a device presents expanded solving challenges, which creators Thibault and Florent were able to address with their BallCuber contraption. The BallCuber utilizes an independent camera unit to obtain the cube’s initial state, after which it’s placed in a spherical solving chamber ringed by nine NEMA 17 stepper motors.

Boston Dynamics’ Handle robot recreated with Raspberry Pi You in the community seemed so impressed with this recent Boston Dynamics–inspired build that we decided to feature another. This time, maker Harry was inspired by Boston Dynamics’ research robot Handle, which stands 6.5 ft tall, travels at 9 mph and jumps 4​ ​feet vertically. Here’s how Harry made his miniature version, MABEL (Multi Axis Balancer Electronically Levelled).

Raspberry Pi listening posts ‘hear’ the Borneo rainforest