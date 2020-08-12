Python Programming
Creating Python bindings for Qt libraries
Python is a handy all-purpose language. It can make you very productive within a short time period and has powerful expressiveness for data manipulation and processing. Yet, it’s not a great fit for lots of tasks. C++ is far better at achieving anything that needs bare metal performance, deterministic timing, or low-level access. Thankfully, some great tools are available that make it relatively easy to create Python bindings that let Python functions call into C++ code.
In this blog, we’re going to explain the process of creating Python bindings for your Qt library using one of our own open source Qt libraries as an example, KDDockWidgets. You can use the same process to create Python bindings for plain C++ (non-Qt) libraries, too. Once you see how straightforward the process is, you’ll want to add Python accessibility for all of your existing libraries. Consequently, a whole new community of programmers will be able to use them. And if you want a working example to download, you can get KDDockWidgets off GitHub.
How to turn an ordinary gzip archive into a database
This article demonstrates how specially crafted gzip archives can be used as a database like storage. It also introduces a Python package and explains how it works.
Django Redirects
When you build web applications in Python using the Django framework, you’ll likely need to redirect the user from one URL to another. This course covers what you need to know about redirecting in Django. All the way from the low-level details of the HTTP protocol to the high-level way of dealing with them in Django.
Top 10 Trending Python Projects On GitHub: 2020
Python for loop example – solving drone path
In this example, we will use the Python for loop with the range function to show the drone’s path by lighting up lamps on the path of the drone.
You will be given two strings: lamps and drone. lamps represents a row of lamps, currently off, each represented by x. When these lamps are on, they should be represented by o.
The drone string represents the position of the drone T and its flight path up until this point =. The drone always flies left to right, and always begins at the start of the row of lamps. Anywhere the drone has flown, including its current position, will result in the lamp at that position switching on.
Working In The Code Mines: Mining Software Repositories With PyDriller
A large portion of the software industry has standardized on Git as the version control sytem of choice. But have you thought about all of the information that you are generating with your branches, commits, and code changes? Davide Spadini created the PyDriller framework to simplify the work of mining software repositories to perform research on the technical and social aspects of software engineering. In this episode he shares some of the insights that you can gain by exploring the history of your code, the complexities of building a framework to interact with Git, and some of the interesting ways that PyDriller can be used to inform your own development practices.
What are the major differences between Python and R for data science?
The majority of deep learning research is done in Python, so tools such as Keras and PyTorch have "Python-first" development. You can learn about these topics in Introduction to Deep Learning in Keras and Introduction to Deep Learning in PyTorch.
Another area where Python has an edge over R is in deploying models to other pieces of software. Python is a general purpose programming language, so if you write an application in Python, the process of including your Python-based model is seamless. We cover deploying models in Designing Machine Learning Workflows in Python and Building Data Engineering Pipelines in Python.
PSF GSoC students blogs: From console.log to GSoC
PSF GSoC students blogs: Final Blog GSoC 2020
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #7 (16th Aug - 23rd Aug)
PSF GSoC students blogs: Google Summer of Code Final Work Product
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #12
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 12 Check-in
