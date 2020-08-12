Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Python Programming

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 25th of August 2020 08:41:08 PM Filed under
Development
  • Creating Python bindings for Qt libraries

    Python is a handy all-purpose language. It can make you very productive within a short time period and has powerful expressiveness for data manipulation and processing. Yet, it’s not a great fit for lots of tasks. C++ is far better at achieving anything that needs bare metal performance, deterministic timing, or low-level access. Thankfully, some great tools are available that make it relatively easy to create Python bindings that let Python functions call into C++ code.

    In this blog, we’re going to explain the process of creating Python bindings for your Qt library using one of our own open source Qt libraries as an example, KDDockWidgets. You can use the same process to create Python bindings for plain C++ (non-Qt) libraries, too. Once you see how straightforward the process is, you’ll want to add Python accessibility for all of your existing libraries. Consequently, a whole new community of programmers will be able to use them. And if you want a working example to download, you can get KDDockWidgets off GitHub.

  • How to turn an ordinary gzip archive into a database

    This article demonstrates how specially crafted gzip archives can be used as a database like storage. It also introduces a Python package and explains how it works.

  • Django Redirects

    When you build web applications in Python using the Django framework, you’ll likely need to redirect the user from one URL to another. This course covers what you need to know about redirecting in Django. All the way from the low-level details of the HTTP protocol to the high-level way of dealing with them in Django.

  • Top 10 Trending Python Projects On GitHub: 2020
  • Python for loop example – solving drone path

    In this example, we will use the Python for loop with the range function to show the drone’s path by lighting up lamps on the path of the drone.

    You will be given two strings: lamps and drone. lamps represents a row of lamps, currently off, each represented by x. When these lamps are on, they should be represented by o.

    The drone string represents the position of the drone T and its flight path up until this point =. The drone always flies left to right, and always begins at the start of the row of lamps. Anywhere the drone has flown, including its current position, will result in the lamp at that position switching on.

  • Working In The Code Mines: Mining Software Repositories With PyDriller

    A large portion of the software industry has standardized on Git as the version control sytem of choice. But have you thought about all of the information that you are generating with your branches, commits, and code changes? Davide Spadini created the PyDriller framework to simplify the work of mining software repositories to perform research on the technical and social aspects of software engineering. In this episode he shares some of the insights that you can gain by exploring the history of your code, the complexities of building a framework to interact with Git, and some of the interesting ways that PyDriller can be used to inform your own development practices.

  • What are the major differences between Python and R for data science?

    The majority of deep learning research is done in Python, so tools such as Keras and PyTorch have "Python-first" development. You can learn about these topics in Introduction to Deep Learning in Keras and Introduction to Deep Learning in PyTorch.

    Another area where Python has an edge over R is in deploying models to other pieces of software. Python is a general purpose programming language, so if you write an application in Python, the process of including your Python-based model is seamless. We cover deploying models in Designing Machine Learning Workflows in Python and Building Data Engineering Pipelines in Python.

  • PSF GSoC students blogs: From console.log to GSoC
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Final Blog GSoC 2020
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #7 (16th Aug - 23rd Aug)
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Google Summer of Code Final Work Product
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #12
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 12 Check-in
»

More in Tux Machines

Glances – A Versatile System Monitoring Tool for Linux Systems

The most commonly used command line tools for process monitoring on Linux are top and its colorful, feature rich cousin htop . To monitor temperature on Linux, you can use lm-sensors. Similarly, there are many utilities to monitor other real-time metrics such as Disk I/O, Network Stats and others. Glances is a system monitoring tool which ties them all together and offers a lot more features. What I like the most is that you can use run Glances on a remote Linux server and monitor the system resources on your local system or monitor it through your web browser. Here’s what it looks like. The terminal in the below screenshot has been beautified with Pywal tool that automatically changes the color based on wallpaper. Read more

Raspberry Pi HAT offers CAT-M1 modem

Avnet’s $73 “Monarch Go Pi HAT” integrates a Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M and NB-IoT modem and provides a interface for Click modules and the option to operate standalone via a micro-USB port. Avnet, which recently launched a Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT, has followed up with another Raspberry Pi HAT, this time providing LTE Cat-M1 (LTE-M) and NB-IoT. The Monarch Go Pi HAT is pre-certified for Verizon with the help of a pre-installed Verizon ThingSpace IoT SIM and is designed for applications including asset tracking and remote monitoring. Other RPi HATs with LTE include MechaTracks’ 4GPi, which offers a higher-bandwidth CAT4 modem. Read more

Arduino and Raspberry Pi

  • CLI and IDE get better together

    Over the past two months our newly established Tooling Team has taken over operations concerning the Arduino CLI and Pro IDE. We’ve been silent at work in our little rooms, striving to come up with solutions to reported issues and feature requests. As time went on, the development of the CLI and Pro IDE has been moving forward in a parallel fashion, so here we bring you new versions of both applications for you to play with and build your workflows around.

  • The BallCuber is a robotic device capable of solving a 4x4x4 Rubik’s cube

    Rubik’s cubes are traditionally 3x3x3, and have been solved by robotic systems in a variety of different ways. But what about a 4x4x4 variant? Such a device presents expanded solving challenges, which creators Thibault and Florent were able to address with their BallCuber contraption. The BallCuber utilizes an independent camera unit to obtain the cube’s initial state, after which it’s placed in a spherical solving chamber ringed by nine NEMA 17 stepper motors.

  • Boston Dynamics’ Handle robot recreated with Raspberry Pi

    You in the community seemed so impressed with this recent Boston Dynamics–inspired build that we decided to feature another. This time, maker Harry was inspired by Boston Dynamics’ research robot Handle, which stands 6.5 ft tall, travels at 9 mph and jumps 4​ ​feet vertically. Here’s how Harry made his miniature version, MABEL (Multi Axis Balancer Electronically Levelled).

  • Raspberry Pi listening posts ‘hear’ the Borneo rainforest

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (icingaweb2 and mongodb), Fedora (nss), Gentoo (chromium and shadow), Mageia (ghostscript, kdepim-runtime, kmail-account-wizard, luajit, mysql-connector-python, and python-ipaddress), openSUSE (python, python3, and webkit2gtk3), Red Hat (kernel and kernel-alt), Slackware (firefox), SUSE (squid3), and Ubuntu (bind9, ghostscript, net-snmp, postgresql-10, postgresql-12, postgresql-9.5, and sane-backends).

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (firejail, icingaweb2, inetutils, libjackson-json-java, proftpd-dfsg, python2.7, software-properties, and sqlite3), Fedora (chrony), Mageia (chrony), openSUSE (dovecot23, postgresql12, and python), Slackware (bind), SUSE (gettext-runtime and SUSE Manager Server 3.2), and Ubuntu (bind9).

  • Consumer Reports Study Shows Many 'Smart' Doorbells Are Dumb, Lack Basic Security

    Like most internet of broken things products, we've noted how "smart" devices quite often aren't all that smart. More than a few times we've written about smart lock consumers getting locked out of their own homes without much recourse. Other times we've noted how the devices simply aren't that secure, with one study finding that 12 of 16 smart locks they tested could be relatively easily hacked thanks to flimsy security standards, something that's the primary feature of many internet of broken things devices.

  • Never Run ‘python’ In Your Downloads Folder

    As the category of attacks with the name “DLL Planting” indicates, there are many ways that browsers (and sometimes other software) can be tricked into putting files with arbitrary filenames into the Downloads folder, without user interaction.

    Browsers are starting to take this class of vulnerability more seriously, and adding various mitigations to avoid allowing sites to surreptitiously drop files in your downloads folder when you visit them.1

    Even with mitigations though, it will be hard to stamp this out entirely: for example, the Content-Disposition HTTP header’s filename* parameter exists entirely to allow the the site to choose the filename that it downloads to.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6