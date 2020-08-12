Mozilla: Firefox 80 and Enigmail Upgrading in Thunderbird 78.2
-
4 Ways to Install Firefox 80 in Ubuntu / LinuxMint / CentOS
Firefox or Mozilla Firefox is a free and open-source web browser developed by the Mozilla foundation and generally utilized by thousands and thousands of individuals on their daily actions.
-
Introducing a scalable add-ons blocklist
When we become aware of add-ons that go against user expectations or risk user privacy and security, we take steps to block them from running in Firefox using a mechanism called the add-ons blocklist. In Firefox 79, we revamped the blocklist to be more scalable in order to help keep users safe as the add-ons ecosystem continues to grow.
-
Fast, personalized and private by design on all platforms: introducing a new Firefox for Android experience
Big news for mobile: as of today, Firefox for Android users in Europe will find an entirely redesigned interface and a fast and secure mobile browser that was overhauled down to the core. Users in North America will receive the update on August 27. Like we did with our “Firefox Quantum” desktop browser revamp, we’re calling this release “Firefox Daylight” as it marks a new beginning for our Android browser. Included with this new mobile experience are lots of innovative features, an improved user experience with new customization options, and some massive changes under the hood. And we couldn’t be more excited to share it.
-
Extensions in Firefox 80
-
[Enigmail] Upgrading info for Thunderbird 78.2
Thunderbird 78.2 will be released soon. With that release, OpenPGP in Thunderbird is considered complete, and Enigmail users will start to be upgraded to Thunderbird 78. What does this mean for you: [...]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 740 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Glances – A Versatile System Monitoring Tool for Linux Systems
The most commonly used command line tools for process monitoring on Linux are top and its colorful, feature rich cousin htop . To monitor temperature on Linux, you can use lm-sensors. Similarly, there are many utilities to monitor other real-time metrics such as Disk I/O, Network Stats and others. Glances is a system monitoring tool which ties them all together and offers a lot more features. What I like the most is that you can use run Glances on a remote Linux server and monitor the system resources on your local system or monitor it through your web browser. Here’s what it looks like. The terminal in the below screenshot has been beautified with Pywal tool that automatically changes the color based on wallpaper.
Raspberry Pi HAT offers CAT-M1 modem
Avnet’s $73 “Monarch Go Pi HAT” integrates a Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M and NB-IoT modem and provides a interface for Click modules and the option to operate standalone via a micro-USB port. Avnet, which recently launched a Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT, has followed up with another Raspberry Pi HAT, this time providing LTE Cat-M1 (LTE-M) and NB-IoT. The Monarch Go Pi HAT is pre-certified for Verizon with the help of a pre-installed Verizon ThingSpace IoT SIM and is designed for applications including asset tracking and remote monitoring. Other RPi HATs with LTE include MechaTracks’ 4GPi, which offers a higher-bandwidth CAT4 modem.
Arduino and Raspberry Pi
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
4 min 43 sec ago
27 min 14 sec ago
34 min 4 sec ago
38 min 7 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 31 min ago
20 hours 58 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago