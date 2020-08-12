GNOME: Peter Hutterer's LIBEI Work, GUADEC and Mutter
Peter Hutterer: libei - a library to support emulated input
Let's talk about eggs. X has always supported XSendEvent() which allows anyone to send any event to any client [1]. However, this event had a magic bit to make it detectable, so clients detect and subsequently ignore it. Spoofing input that just gets ignored is of course not productive, so in the year 13 BG [2] the XTest extension was conceived. XTest has a few requests that allow you to trigger a keyboard event (press and release, imagine the possibilities), buttons and pointer motion. The name may seem odd until someone explains to you that it was primarily written to support automated testing of X servers. But no-one has the time to explain that.
Having a separate extension worked around the issue of detectability and thus any client could spoof input events. Security concerns were addressed with "well, just ifdef out that extension then" which worked great until other applications started using it for input emulation. Since around ~2008 XTest events are emulated through special XTest devices in the server but that is solely to make the implementation less insane. Technically this means that XTest events are detectable again, except that no-one bothers to actually do that. Having said that, these devices only make it possible to detect an XTest event, but not which client sent that event. And, due to how the device hierarchy works, it's really hard to filter out those events anyway.
GUADEC ’20 experience
Last days of July before 27th, I had been preparing my GUADEC 3 minutes presentation. It was an easy task because I introduce myself and what I was working on. Below I attached slides and speech if you want to review them. Also, I embedded presentation video where you can find my talk between 20:10 and 23:50.
I attended to several talks about GNOME world and it is huge, that is my conclusion. There are a lot of projects and ideas that could improve GNOME and open-source environment, enhancing the world. Interns -and some of them, future contributors- are pushing tiny improvements and all of them are really important to improve GNOME ecosystem. Particularly, I want to mention last talks on “Intern lightning talks” when past interns that still on GNOME share their experience and their career inside and outside GNOME, letting us know what we can do next and where we can be in the future.
GNOME Mutter Code Further Tuned For Lowering Latency On NVIDIA Driver
One of many performance optimization projects being pursued by Canonical's Daniel van Vugt in the GNOME space has been working to lower the latency when using NVIDIA's proprietary driver to address high latency spikes in certain situations as well as stuttering on the desktop. The Ubuntu developer has had patches under testing for months while this past week a latest revision was made available.
Daniel van Vugt reworked the NVIDIA latency/stutter fixing patches. With the latest iteration there should be "even lower latency" and he now characterizes the latency handling as on par with the open-source graphics drivers.
Glances – A Versatile System Monitoring Tool for Linux Systems
The most commonly used command line tools for process monitoring on Linux are top and its colorful, feature rich cousin htop . To monitor temperature on Linux, you can use lm-sensors. Similarly, there are many utilities to monitor other real-time metrics such as Disk I/O, Network Stats and others. Glances is a system monitoring tool which ties them all together and offers a lot more features. What I like the most is that you can use run Glances on a remote Linux server and monitor the system resources on your local system or monitor it through your web browser. Here’s what it looks like. The terminal in the below screenshot has been beautified with Pywal tool that automatically changes the color based on wallpaper.
Raspberry Pi HAT offers CAT-M1 modem
Avnet’s $73 “Monarch Go Pi HAT” integrates a Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M and NB-IoT modem and provides a interface for Click modules and the option to operate standalone via a micro-USB port. Avnet, which recently launched a Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT, has followed up with another Raspberry Pi HAT, this time providing LTE Cat-M1 (LTE-M) and NB-IoT. The Monarch Go Pi HAT is pre-certified for Verizon with the help of a pre-installed Verizon ThingSpace IoT SIM and is designed for applications including asset tracking and remote monitoring. Other RPi HATs with LTE include MechaTracks’ 4GPi, which offers a higher-bandwidth CAT4 modem.
Arduino and Raspberry Pi
Security Leftovers
