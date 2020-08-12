Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 25th of August 2020 09:28:58 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Scaling Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1 to more than 700 nodes

    Over the past few years, as Red Hat OpenStack Platform has matured to handle a wide variety of customer use cases, the need for the platform to scale has never been greater. Customers rely on Red Hat OpenStack Platform to provide a robust and flexible cloud, and with greater adoption we also see the need for our customers to deploy larger and larger clusters.

    With that said, the Red Hat Performance & Scale Team has been on a mission over the last year to push OpenStack scale to new limits. Last summer we undertook an effort to scale test Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13 to more than 500 overcloud nodes and in the process identified and fixed several issues that led to better tuning for scale, out of the box.

    Around the beginning of this year, we repeated the exercise with Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.0, and achieved the same level of scale of 500+ nodes. More recently, over the last few weeks, we tested Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1 to scale to more than 700 overcloud compute nodes pre-GA, setting a new record for the largest Red Hat OpenStack Platform Director driven bare metal deployment tested by our team.

  • Get started with JDK Flight Recorder in OpenJDK 8u

    The OpenJDK 8u 262 release includes several security-related patches and a new addition, JDK Flight Recorder (JFR). This article introduces OpenJDK developers to using JDK Flight Recorder with JDK Mission Control and related utilities. I will also briefly introduce you to Project Hamburg, also known as Container JFR.

  • Fedora 32 : Repair the starting LightDM display manager.
  • Set up SSH access with session recording and containerized bastion servers: Part 1

    With the vast majority of people working from home nowadays, remote access to systems is becoming the norm. Remotely managing and configuring servers securely is extremely critical for business continuity.

    Most administrators rely on SSH (with or without a VPN) for remote administration. There has always been a demand for the ability to record user/administrator sessions for security and accountability reasons, as well as for knowledge-sharing purposes.

    This series of posts covers out-of-the-box capabilities of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 (rootless containers with Podman, cgroups v2, systemd, ssh, tlog, and RHEL Identity Management) to put together a solution which helps administrators provide secure access to users. They can configure session-recording for some or all of the users along with centralized authentication (including two-factor authentication) and authorization (HBAC, centralized sudo) for the backend (target) servers.

  • What is etcd?
  • Maintaining order at the edge: Why cluster management is critical to edge computing

    From "smart" manufacturing equipment to the latest and greatest mobile devices, modern IT is increasingly facing more and more demands at the edge of enterprise networks. Edge computing is very much real, as a recent survey by Analysys Mason calls out the concept as a top strategic priority for many organizations.

    The requirements of edge computing, however, differ from traditional datacenter systems, especially when it comes to management. Just as virtualization management tools struggled to adapt to the rigors of cloud-native computing, edge computing necessitates a new way of looking at infrastructure management - flexibility, scalability and reliability are key characteristics of successful edge technologies, and management solutions must extend these concepts. The recently launched Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes is built with the demands of not only cloud-native computing, but also edge deployments in mind, addressing a broad variety of needs for modern computing strategies.

  • Introducing Red Hat Insights Drift Capability for Red Hat Enterprise Linux configuration troubleshooting

    As a system administrator, troubleshooting system configurations is part of day-to-day activities. In this post, we would like to introduce a new service from Red Hat Insights, called Drift, that empowers system administrators to compare configurations, define baselines, and ultimately perform root-cause analysis of issues during troubleshooting. While managing a large inventory of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems is facilitated by tools like Red Hat Smart Management with Satellite, system configurations tend to drift away from defined standard operating environments.

  • Ten tips for internationalizing your website and technical documentation

    I’ve been the NLS (National Language Support) program manager for IBM Developer (formerly developerWorks) since 2000 and when we initially set up our Japanese and Chinese sites. For 20 years I’ve trialed and errored my way to success, and in the process stumbled over and resolved a slew of translation issues. Most top ten lists contain similar recommendations: start NLS work early, encode in unicode, leave space in your design for language expansion, and so on. But there are other issues that are more subtle and less likely to hit the top 10 list for localization. Think of them as the top 11-20 best practices.

»

More in Tux Machines

Glances – A Versatile System Monitoring Tool for Linux Systems

The most commonly used command line tools for process monitoring on Linux are top and its colorful, feature rich cousin htop . To monitor temperature on Linux, you can use lm-sensors. Similarly, there are many utilities to monitor other real-time metrics such as Disk I/O, Network Stats and others. Glances is a system monitoring tool which ties them all together and offers a lot more features. What I like the most is that you can use run Glances on a remote Linux server and monitor the system resources on your local system or monitor it through your web browser. Here’s what it looks like. The terminal in the below screenshot has been beautified with Pywal tool that automatically changes the color based on wallpaper. Read more

Raspberry Pi HAT offers CAT-M1 modem

Avnet’s $73 “Monarch Go Pi HAT” integrates a Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M and NB-IoT modem and provides a interface for Click modules and the option to operate standalone via a micro-USB port. Avnet, which recently launched a Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT, has followed up with another Raspberry Pi HAT, this time providing LTE Cat-M1 (LTE-M) and NB-IoT. The Monarch Go Pi HAT is pre-certified for Verizon with the help of a pre-installed Verizon ThingSpace IoT SIM and is designed for applications including asset tracking and remote monitoring. Other RPi HATs with LTE include MechaTracks’ 4GPi, which offers a higher-bandwidth CAT4 modem. Read more

Arduino and Raspberry Pi

  • CLI and IDE get better together

    Over the past two months our newly established Tooling Team has taken over operations concerning the Arduino CLI and Pro IDE. We’ve been silent at work in our little rooms, striving to come up with solutions to reported issues and feature requests. As time went on, the development of the CLI and Pro IDE has been moving forward in a parallel fashion, so here we bring you new versions of both applications for you to play with and build your workflows around.

  • The BallCuber is a robotic device capable of solving a 4x4x4 Rubik’s cube

    Rubik’s cubes are traditionally 3x3x3, and have been solved by robotic systems in a variety of different ways. But what about a 4x4x4 variant? Such a device presents expanded solving challenges, which creators Thibault and Florent were able to address with their BallCuber contraption. The BallCuber utilizes an independent camera unit to obtain the cube’s initial state, after which it’s placed in a spherical solving chamber ringed by nine NEMA 17 stepper motors.

  • Boston Dynamics’ Handle robot recreated with Raspberry Pi

    You in the community seemed so impressed with this recent Boston Dynamics–inspired build that we decided to feature another. This time, maker Harry was inspired by Boston Dynamics’ research robot Handle, which stands 6.5 ft tall, travels at 9 mph and jumps 4​ ​feet vertically. Here’s how Harry made his miniature version, MABEL (Multi Axis Balancer Electronically Levelled).

  • Raspberry Pi listening posts ‘hear’ the Borneo rainforest

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (icingaweb2 and mongodb), Fedora (nss), Gentoo (chromium and shadow), Mageia (ghostscript, kdepim-runtime, kmail-account-wizard, luajit, mysql-connector-python, and python-ipaddress), openSUSE (python, python3, and webkit2gtk3), Red Hat (kernel and kernel-alt), Slackware (firefox), SUSE (squid3), and Ubuntu (bind9, ghostscript, net-snmp, postgresql-10, postgresql-12, postgresql-9.5, and sane-backends).

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (firejail, icingaweb2, inetutils, libjackson-json-java, proftpd-dfsg, python2.7, software-properties, and sqlite3), Fedora (chrony), Mageia (chrony), openSUSE (dovecot23, postgresql12, and python), Slackware (bind), SUSE (gettext-runtime and SUSE Manager Server 3.2), and Ubuntu (bind9).

  • Consumer Reports Study Shows Many 'Smart' Doorbells Are Dumb, Lack Basic Security

    Like most internet of broken things products, we've noted how "smart" devices quite often aren't all that smart. More than a few times we've written about smart lock consumers getting locked out of their own homes without much recourse. Other times we've noted how the devices simply aren't that secure, with one study finding that 12 of 16 smart locks they tested could be relatively easily hacked thanks to flimsy security standards, something that's the primary feature of many internet of broken things devices.

  • Never Run ‘python’ In Your Downloads Folder

    As the category of attacks with the name “DLL Planting” indicates, there are many ways that browsers (and sometimes other software) can be tricked into putting files with arbitrary filenames into the Downloads folder, without user interaction.

    Browsers are starting to take this class of vulnerability more seriously, and adding various mitigations to avoid allowing sites to surreptitiously drop files in your downloads folder when you visit them.1

    Even with mitigations though, it will be hard to stamp this out entirely: for example, the Content-Disposition HTTP header’s filename* parameter exists entirely to allow the the site to choose the filename that it downloads to.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6