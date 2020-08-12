IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Scaling Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1 to more than 700 nodes
Over the past few years, as Red Hat OpenStack Platform has matured to handle a wide variety of customer use cases, the need for the platform to scale has never been greater. Customers rely on Red Hat OpenStack Platform to provide a robust and flexible cloud, and with greater adoption we also see the need for our customers to deploy larger and larger clusters.
With that said, the Red Hat Performance & Scale Team has been on a mission over the last year to push OpenStack scale to new limits. Last summer we undertook an effort to scale test Red Hat OpenStack Platform 13 to more than 500 overcloud nodes and in the process identified and fixed several issues that led to better tuning for scale, out of the box.
Around the beginning of this year, we repeated the exercise with Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.0, and achieved the same level of scale of 500+ nodes. More recently, over the last few weeks, we tested Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16.1 to scale to more than 700 overcloud compute nodes pre-GA, setting a new record for the largest Red Hat OpenStack Platform Director driven bare metal deployment tested by our team.
-
Get started with JDK Flight Recorder in OpenJDK 8u
The OpenJDK 8u 262 release includes several security-related patches and a new addition, JDK Flight Recorder (JFR). This article introduces OpenJDK developers to using JDK Flight Recorder with JDK Mission Control and related utilities. I will also briefly introduce you to Project Hamburg, also known as Container JFR.
-
Fedora 32 : Repair the starting LightDM display manager.
-
Set up SSH access with session recording and containerized bastion servers: Part 1
With the vast majority of people working from home nowadays, remote access to systems is becoming the norm. Remotely managing and configuring servers securely is extremely critical for business continuity.
Most administrators rely on SSH (with or without a VPN) for remote administration. There has always been a demand for the ability to record user/administrator sessions for security and accountability reasons, as well as for knowledge-sharing purposes.
This series of posts covers out-of-the-box capabilities of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.2 (rootless containers with Podman, cgroups v2, systemd, ssh, tlog, and RHEL Identity Management) to put together a solution which helps administrators provide secure access to users. They can configure session-recording for some or all of the users along with centralized authentication (including two-factor authentication) and authorization (HBAC, centralized sudo) for the backend (target) servers.
-
What is etcd?
-
Maintaining order at the edge: Why cluster management is critical to edge computing
From "smart" manufacturing equipment to the latest and greatest mobile devices, modern IT is increasingly facing more and more demands at the edge of enterprise networks. Edge computing is very much real, as a recent survey by Analysys Mason calls out the concept as a top strategic priority for many organizations.
The requirements of edge computing, however, differ from traditional datacenter systems, especially when it comes to management. Just as virtualization management tools struggled to adapt to the rigors of cloud-native computing, edge computing necessitates a new way of looking at infrastructure management - flexibility, scalability and reliability are key characteristics of successful edge technologies, and management solutions must extend these concepts. The recently launched Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes is built with the demands of not only cloud-native computing, but also edge deployments in mind, addressing a broad variety of needs for modern computing strategies.
-
Introducing Red Hat Insights Drift Capability for Red Hat Enterprise Linux configuration troubleshooting
As a system administrator, troubleshooting system configurations is part of day-to-day activities. In this post, we would like to introduce a new service from Red Hat Insights, called Drift, that empowers system administrators to compare configurations, define baselines, and ultimately perform root-cause analysis of issues during troubleshooting. While managing a large inventory of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) systems is facilitated by tools like Red Hat Smart Management with Satellite, system configurations tend to drift away from defined standard operating environments.
-
Ten tips for internationalizing your website and technical documentation
I’ve been the NLS (National Language Support) program manager for IBM Developer (formerly developerWorks) since 2000 and when we initially set up our Japanese and Chinese sites. For 20 years I’ve trialed and errored my way to success, and in the process stumbled over and resolved a slew of translation issues. Most top ten lists contain similar recommendations: start NLS work early, encode in unicode, leave space in your design for language expansion, and so on. But there are other issues that are more subtle and less likely to hit the top 10 list for localization. Think of them as the top 11-20 best practices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 565 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Glances – A Versatile System Monitoring Tool for Linux Systems
The most commonly used command line tools for process monitoring on Linux are top and its colorful, feature rich cousin htop . To monitor temperature on Linux, you can use lm-sensors. Similarly, there are many utilities to monitor other real-time metrics such as Disk I/O, Network Stats and others. Glances is a system monitoring tool which ties them all together and offers a lot more features. What I like the most is that you can use run Glances on a remote Linux server and monitor the system resources on your local system or monitor it through your web browser. Here’s what it looks like. The terminal in the below screenshot has been beautified with Pywal tool that automatically changes the color based on wallpaper.
Raspberry Pi HAT offers CAT-M1 modem
Avnet’s $73 “Monarch Go Pi HAT” integrates a Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M and NB-IoT modem and provides a interface for Click modules and the option to operate standalone via a micro-USB port. Avnet, which recently launched a Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT, has followed up with another Raspberry Pi HAT, this time providing LTE Cat-M1 (LTE-M) and NB-IoT. The Monarch Go Pi HAT is pre-certified for Verizon with the help of a pre-installed Verizon ThingSpace IoT SIM and is designed for applications including asset tracking and remote monitoring. Other RPi HATs with LTE include MechaTracks’ 4GPi, which offers a higher-bandwidth CAT4 modem.
Arduino and Raspberry Pi
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
4 min 43 sec ago
27 min 14 sec ago
34 min 4 sec ago
38 min 7 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 31 min ago
20 hours 58 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago