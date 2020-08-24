Announcing ASql – async Sql for Qt
When developing Qt applications be it Desktop, Mobile or Web that need to talk directly with a database the use of QtSql is usually the best choice, it has many database drivers, comes ready on their installer, but has a blocking API, which means a query will block you GUI thread.
My Cutelyst Web projects also used QtSql, and for low traffic this isn’t a big issue because you are not freezing users GUI, but you are freezing the request queue instead.
One of the Cutelyst apps I developed this year has a very high traffic, and a side effect of blocking came in play, I’ve about 3k TVs connected via websockets, once a TV connects it does an authentication query, it takes ~17ms, now when there is an event PostgreSQL notifies the application which does some 20 other queries a little more expensive (~30ms) and send them to the TVs, this event also blocks the Cutelyst process.
