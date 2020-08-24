Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 26th of August 2020 09:01:36 AM

Popsicle is a free and open-source USB file flasher for parallelly flashing multiple USB devices. It has a simple, themeable user interface with a straightforward workflow that makes it convenient to use. Popsicle also supports USB 2 and USB 3 devices to which it can write ISO and IMG image types. It has the ability to verify ISO images with MD5 checksum or SHA256.

We’ve covered several flashing tools for creating bootable USB sticks such as WoeUSB, ISO Image Writer, Gnome Multi-Writer, Unetbootin, and Etcher, Popsicle takes the award for ease of use – and that is even when compared to Multisystem, a command-line tool for flashing multiple drives at once. Added to its feature list is the fact that it is the only official USB flashing tool available on Pop!_OS.