Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

How to Check Dependencies of a Package in Ubuntu/Debian-based Linux Distributions

Submitted by itsfoss on Wednesday 26th of August 2020 11:15:56 AM Filed under
HowTos

This quick tutorial shows various ways to see the dependencies of a package in Ubuntu and other Debian based Linux distributions.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

Parted Magic Distro Drops 32-Bit Support, Now Powered by Linux 5.8 and OverlayFS

It’s been three months since the last Parted Magic update and the new version (2020_08_23) is here with some major changes. First and foremost, this is the first release of the disk partitioning distribution that no longer offers support for 32-bit computers. The 32-bit kernel has been removed due to an initramfs size limitation in syslinux. Moreover, both 32 and 64 entries were removed from the boot menu as only 64-bit is now supported. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6