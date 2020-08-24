How to Check Dependencies of a Package in Ubuntu/Debian-based Linux Distributions
This quick tutorial shows various ways to see the dependencies of a package in Ubuntu and other Debian based Linux distributions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 364 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 2 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
7 hours 6 min ago
7 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
16 hours 3 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
16 hours 57 min ago