Kubuntu Council Member, KDE Contributor, Akademy Keynote Speaker!
I heard about free software many years ago, soon after we got our first computer, a Coleco ADAM. I didn't know much about how to use the computer so I did the only logical thing: started a user group! We all learned together; my husband and I along with our children and the group members. That was years of fun but it turned out that 240kb was not enough memory! By that time we had an early Windows computer and I got a Mac to do some design work. Eventually my oldest son told me that Linux was ready for the desktop, and put Mandrake on my first laptop. I loved it, and although it was a dual-boot, I never bothered to login to Windows after that. After Mandrake went away, I ended up on Kubuntu where I've been ever since. The LinuxChix helped me a lot in the change from Windows to Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 725 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
56 min 3 sec ago
7 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
19 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 11 min ago