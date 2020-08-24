A Look at Kdenlive – Libre Video Editor for GNU/Linux
I have done my fair share (or more) of video editing in my life, primarily using Adobe Premiere Pro as I was taught in college. However, I try not to use Windows unless I have to, and so I’ve been always on the hunt for better options for my GNU/Linux systems – and I think I’ve found my personal favourite video editor; Kdenlive.
Kdenlive is a free video editor that up until this point, has yet to let me down for my personal needs, and has also been easily the simplest and fastest for encoding and exporting videos.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 730 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
56 min 3 sec ago
7 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
10 hours 45 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
19 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 11 min ago