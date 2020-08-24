Games: Wine-Mono, GOG Hacking, Steam and Nimbatus
Wine-Mono Won't Bother With .NET 5.0 - The Official Microsoft Binaries Should Work Fine
Microsoft announced on Tuesday that the .NET 5.0 release is now "feature complete" for this major overhaul of .NET that breaks compatibility with prior versions. Microsoft .NET 5.0 has many changes to its libraries and runtimes, introduces WebAssembly support, support for single file applications/executables, new APIs, better performance, and much more.
While normally new .NET releases are a major pain for the likes of Wine in trying to support Windows .NET applications on Linux and other platforms, the .NET 5.0 milestone shouldn't be such a pain point.
Hacking GOG.com for fun and profit
If you have a GOG account, you might have received an email announcing a Harvest Sale. While it’s unusual for harvest to last only 48 hours, but apart from that naming blunder, the sale is no different than many that came before it. What caught my attention was somewhat creative spot the difference puzzle that accompanied it. Specifically, as pretext to share some image processing insights.
Linux Format has a Collabora dev talk about Steam's Linux container 'Pressure Vessel'
Linux Format issue 267 went out today (not affiliated) and in it there's a rather wonderful interview with Simon McVittie, a software engineer at Collabora who also works on things for Valve to do with Steam on Linux.
In the latest interview, McVittie talks a little about all the work they do including being a Debian contributor and for GNOME too. If you're interested in learning more about the people working behind the scenes, it's quite an interesting interview. Especially so, if you're a Linux gamer. McVittie has also been working on Pressure Vessel, a container system for Steam on Linux to run games inside and hopefully ensure they work pretty much everywhere. For regular readers here at GOL, this hopefully won't be brand new news, as we've written about it a few times (#1, #2) before.
Drone building game 'Nimbatus' has a first major post-release update
Nimbatus is a game where you can let creativity flow and design some really wild and explosive stuff, now even more so with a major update out.
Not played it or seen it? You get to go through a random campaign, hopping from one planet to the next as you build up a powerful drone block by block. This can be entirely manual to get into the action, or you can attach various simple logic blocks and sit back to watch the fireworks. There's also various PvP modes too.
It released in full back in May, with the first major update out now. This free upgrade includes the ability to multi-select drone parts when editing, store drone parts as templates to re-use, new tutorials, a free camera option for the Programmer captain and various bug fixes. There's also some new building parts you can use including wheels, a grappling hook and a ballast tank. Certainly will be amusing to see what drones people come up with to use them. Springs also gained a linear option, which they say allows for better suspension on wheels.
