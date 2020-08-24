OpenZFS Support Merged Into Mainline FreeBSD and OpenZFS 2.0-RC1 Released
OpenZFS Support Merged Into Mainline FreeBSD
Following ongoing work for over a year on moving to OpenZFS for FreeBSD's ZFS file-system support, FreeBSD HEAD overnight has imported the OpenZFS code-base.
Earlier this year OpenZFS saw the FreeBSD support added. In the months since OpenZFS has continued seeing BSD improvements as well as other improvements on its own like Zstd compression for OpenZFS.
The milestone now being crossed is the OpenZFS file-system code is imported into FreeBSD HEAD.
OpenZFS 2.0-RC1 Released With Unified Linux/BSD Support, Zstd Compression & Much More
The first release candidate of the forthcoming OpenZFS 2.0 is now available for testing on both Linux and BSD systems.
OpenZFS 2.0 is a huge feature release for this well maintained, portable open-source ZFS file-system implementation. OpenZFS 2.0 brings unified support for both Linux and now FreeBSD too. FreeBSD just mainlined the OpenZFS code and has been working for many months now on transitioning over to this more maintained and active ZFS file-system code-base.
