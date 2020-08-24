Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Microsoft Infiltrating Linux Foundation and Linux Foundation Deletes GNU From History

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 27th of August 2020 02:09:35 AM Filed under
Linux
  • Relying on plain-text email is a 'barrier to entry' for kernel development, says Linux Foundation board member

    Linux kernel development – which is driven by plain-text email discussion – needs better or alternative collaborative tooling "to bring in new contributors and maintain and sustain Linux in the future," says Sarah Novotny, Microsoft's representative on the Linux Foundation board.

    Said tooling could be "a text-based, email-based patch system that can then also be represented in a way that developers who have grown up in the last five or ten years are more familiar with," she added.

    Novotny has been at Microsoft for just over a year, working in Azure's Office of the CTO where she describes herself as an “open source wonk.” She came from Google, where she was head of open-source strategy for the web giant's Cloud Platform. “I have a broad remit to investigate and engage in open source across the company,” she told us.

  • Download the 2020 Linux Kernel History Report

    Over the last few decades, we’ve seen Linux steadily grow and become the most widely used operating system kernel. From sensors to supercomputers, we see it used in spacecraft, automobiles, smartphones, watches, and many more devices in our everyday lives. Since the Linux Foundation started publishing the Linux Kernel Development Reports in 2008, we’ve observed progress between points in time.

    Since that original 1991 release, Linux has become one of the most successful collaborations in history, with over 20,000 contributors. Given the recent announcement of version 5.8 as one of the largest yet, there’s no sign of it slowing down, with the latest release showing a new record of over ten commits per hour.

  • Commit 1 million: The history of the Linux kernel

    While the Foundation has issued several Linux kernel history reports before, this one is unique. That's because, thanks to the work of Dr. Daniel German and his cregit tool, it's now possible to track all three of the kernels' different development stages: Pre-version control, September 1991 until February 4, 2002; BitKeeper, February 4, 2002 to April 15, 2005; and git, April 16, 2005 to today. Cregit enables developers and researchers to track who's responsible for significant source code changes.

    If you're new to Linux, you may not know that version control was a hot-button issue in the 2000s. For over a decade, Linux had no version control system (VCS) at all. You'd post your patch to the mailing list, and if Torvalds accepted it he'd apply it to his own source tree and then post a new release of the whole tree.

    There were VCSs available, such as Concurrent Versions System (CVS) and Subversion, but Torvalds didn't like any of them. Thanks to community pressure, however, Torvalds finally picked one: BitKeeper.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Devices: Librem 5, Nexcom, Raspberry Pi Zero W, Arduino Due

  • The design behind a modular and secure mobile phone
  • Nexcom launches four Linux-driven in-vehicle edge-AI PCs with Google’s Edge TPU

    Nexcom announced two Coffee Lake and three Apollo Lake in-vehicle systems that ship with Google’s Coral Edge TPU mini-PCIe cards and 4x to 8x PoE ports. Google recently released an open source runtime for the Edge TPU. Google’s Coral AI family of Linux-driven products built around its 4TOPS @ 2W Edge TPU neural accelerator has yet to seriously challenge Nvidia’s Jetson modules in edge AI. Yet, we’re starting to see some third-party products supporting the Edge TPU, including Asus’ Tinker Edge T variant of Google’s Coral Dev Board, which similarly runs on its i.MX8M and Edge TPU equipped Coral SOM. Yesterday, Nexcom announced four variations of existing Intel Apollo Lake and Coffee Lake based vehicular computers plus one upcoming model that ship with the Edge TPU equipped Coral PCI-E Accelerator mini-PCIe card. (See farther below for brief summaries.)

  • NODE Mini Server V3 Transforms Raspberry Pi 4 Into a Server or Mini PC

    Hardware hacker NODE has had a busy month starting with the announcement of Zero Terminal V3 modular Raspberry Pi Zero W powered handheld PC, and now he’s just showcased NODE Mini Server V3 that transforms a Raspberry Pi 4 into a compact server or mini PC.

  • MIDI-controlled slide whistle made with an Arduino Due

    Slide whistles and recorders can be great for learning music, and perhaps a bit of fun, but what about teaching a robot to play such a wind instrument? The Mixed Signal’s MIDI-controlled system could be used for just that. The project is comprised of a 3D-printed fipple and piston that go into a PVC tube, while air input is via a centrifugal blower fan. A plunger with a rack-and-pinion gear are used to move the piston back and forth, changing the note being played.

SUSE: Kubernetes 1.19.0 and SUSE Digital Partner Summit

  • What’s new in Kubernetes 1.19

    Thanks to Sascha Grunert for the technical content of this post. In addition to being a member of the Containers Squad of the SUSE CaaS Platform team, Sascha is Technical Lead in the Kubernetes Release Engineering Subproject, which is part of SIG Release. He participated in many Kubernetes release cycles from different roles and is thrilled to give you an update about the next version. SUSE congratulates the Kubernetes Project on another evolution of the most popular container orchestration and management platform, which forms the basis of our SUSE CaaS Platform. You can expect to see Kubernetes 1.19 supported in a future SUSE release. [...] Two Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) will be fixed in Kubernetes v1.19.0. The first one is CVE-2020-8559, which allows a privilege escalation from a node inside the cluster. This means if it is possible to intercept certain requests to the Kubelet, then an attacker could send a redirect response that may be followed by a client request using the credentials from the original request. This can lead to compromise of other nodes inside the cluster. The other fixed vulnerability is CVE-2020-8557. This CVE allows a Denial of Service (DoS) via a mounted /etc/hosts file inside a container. If a container writes a huge set of data to the /etc/hosts file, then it could fill the storage space of the node and cause the node to fail. Root cause for this issue was that the kubelet does not evict this part of the ephemeral storage.

    •        
  • SUSE plots edgier Kubernetes with Linux behind the wheel

    SUSE has had a busy year, with a switch of CEO, the ditching of OpenStack, and the buy of Kubernetes darling Rancher Labs. The Register spoke to the veteran Linux flinger's president of Engineering and Innovation, Thomas Di Giacomo, and CTO and openSUSE chair Gerald Pfeifer, about cars, Kubernetes, open source and life free from the clutches of its previous owner. Last month's Rancher Labs slurp highlighted the freedom SUSE now enjoys after it was jettisoned from Micro Focus in 2018.

  • The Dog days of Summer means we are that much closer to SUSE Digital Partner Summit

    Two weeks – we’ll be firmly in September with kids in some form of school AND the SUSE Digital Partner Summit beginning its first day (hint: register!). As mentioned in an earlier post day, 1 features a keynote from Melissa Di Donato and Paul Devlin and the announcement of the SUSE One Partner Program and why the program is evolving to the specializations of INNOVATE, BUILD, SELL, MANAGE, SERVICE and TRAIN to be covered by Rachel Cassidy. Rachel will be joined by Julie Baldwin as they discuss how one of our partners have found ways to stay relevant in a cloud-first world.

Software: Bpytop, Session, cryptsetup-suspend and More

  • Bpytop - An Efficient Resource Monitor in Linux

    For terminal lovers, having the ability to monitor your system resource usage is just as crucial. Being aware of your systems' resource utilization helps you make informed decisions in general system maintenance. There are a few options out there such as top and htop, but these only display a few system metrics such as CPU and memory usage. Bpytop is an efficient and visually appealing terminal-based resource monitor with a game inspired theme that displays various system resources.

  • Protect your Privacy and Freedom with Session: A Free Onion-powered Messenger

    Privacy is not a luxury, it's a necessity. Unfortunately, It's hard to find privacy-focused applications that really consider its users. Our topic today is about one of this rare privacy-focused app: Session. So what's Session? [...] Session is an open-source project that is released under GPL-3.0.

  • Jonas Meurer: cryptsetup-suspend

    Today, we're introducing cryptsetup-suspend, whose job is to protect the content of your harddrives while the system is sleeping.

  • Intel To Release OSPray Studio Scene Graph Application Soon As Part Of oneAPI

    As part of the virtual SIGGRAPH20, Intel is using the opportunity to talk up their ray-tracing efforts. Intel's SIGGRAPH20 focus is largely on their software side with oneAPI.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6