Microsoft Infiltrating Linux Foundation and Linux Foundation Deletes GNU From History
Relying on plain-text email is a 'barrier to entry' for kernel development, says Linux Foundation board member
Linux kernel development – which is driven by plain-text email discussion – needs better or alternative collaborative tooling "to bring in new contributors and maintain and sustain Linux in the future," says Sarah Novotny, Microsoft's representative on the Linux Foundation board.
Said tooling could be "a text-based, email-based patch system that can then also be represented in a way that developers who have grown up in the last five or ten years are more familiar with," she added.
Novotny has been at Microsoft for just over a year, working in Azure's Office of the CTO where she describes herself as an “open source wonk.” She came from Google, where she was head of open-source strategy for the web giant's Cloud Platform. “I have a broad remit to investigate and engage in open source across the company,” she told us.
Download the 2020 Linux Kernel History Report
Over the last few decades, we’ve seen Linux steadily grow and become the most widely used operating system kernel. From sensors to supercomputers, we see it used in spacecraft, automobiles, smartphones, watches, and many more devices in our everyday lives. Since the Linux Foundation started publishing the Linux Kernel Development Reports in 2008, we’ve observed progress between points in time.
Since that original 1991 release, Linux has become one of the most successful collaborations in history, with over 20,000 contributors. Given the recent announcement of version 5.8 as one of the largest yet, there’s no sign of it slowing down, with the latest release showing a new record of over ten commits per hour.
Commit 1 million: The history of the Linux kernel
While the Foundation has issued several Linux kernel history reports before, this one is unique. That's because, thanks to the work of Dr. Daniel German and his cregit tool, it's now possible to track all three of the kernels' different development stages: Pre-version control, September 1991 until February 4, 2002; BitKeeper, February 4, 2002 to April 15, 2005; and git, April 16, 2005 to today. Cregit enables developers and researchers to track who's responsible for significant source code changes.
If you're new to Linux, you may not know that version control was a hot-button issue in the 2000s. For over a decade, Linux had no version control system (VCS) at all. You'd post your patch to the mailing list, and if Torvalds accepted it he'd apply it to his own source tree and then post a new release of the whole tree.
There were VCSs available, such as Concurrent Versions System (CVS) and Subversion, but Torvalds didn't like any of them. Thanks to community pressure, however, Torvalds finally picked one: BitKeeper.
