Screencasts and Audiocasts: Bluestar Linux 5.8.3, FLOSS Weekly, Destination Linux, Unfettered Freedom and More
-
Bluestar Linux 5.8.3 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Bluestar Linux 5.8.3. Enjoy!
-
FLOSS Weekly 593: TrustyAI - Combining Machine Learning Algorithm, and Decision Logic
TrustyAI is a new open-source initiative from within the Knowledge Is Everything (KIE) Group that's designed to increase trust in the decision-making processes that depend on AI predictive models. With TrustyAI, decisions can be regulated to go against human bias and can be used in multiple different areas including, medical diagnosis, loan approvals, and so much more. Doc Searls and Jonathan Bennett talk with an executive at Red Hat, Rebecca Whitworth who is leading the team and research into TrustyAI. They discuss the importance of having artificial intelligence be open and fair and what it truly means to "Trust" AI.
-
Destination Linux 188: BASH vs ZSH vs FISH: What Is The Best Linux Shell?
On this week’s episode of Destination Linux, the #1 video-centric Linux podcast on the planet. We’re going to talk about the subject of the best Unix Shell is it time to switch away from BASH? We have a new Kali Linux out with some surprising changes. A new games just dropped for Linux and it has a very dark premise. Later in the show we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, coming up right now on Destination Linux.
-
Unfettered Freedom, Ep. 4
Unfettered Freedom is a video podcast that focuses on news and topics about GNU/Linux, free software and open source software.
-
VimWiki Diary: Who Needs Schedling App When You Have Vim
I've been using vimiwiki to do all of my note taking for quite a while now and I recently did a video on a scehduling app but it didn't click with me until someone mentioned in the comments section that Vimwiki has a built in diary feature called Vimwiki Diary, it doesn't require any extra plugins it just works out of the box.
-
