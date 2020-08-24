KDE's Volker Krause on Virtual Conference Setup Details and Latest KDE GSoC Report
-
Virtual Conference Setup Details
While the OBS-based setup is certainly very powerful (and this isn’t even scratching the surface), it’s also complex and fragile, particularly given my limited familiarity with the involved technologies. Not ideal, as the last thing you want is fighting setup issues during a live presentation. So let’s see how well this holds up at KDE Akademy in less than two weeks
-
Sending Multimedia messages, KDE Connect (GSoC 2020 – Final evaluation)
So GSoC’s final evaluation has started. I am really happy that all tasks have been finished on time. Most of them already merged into master and I hope last ones would also merge soon.
For the last three months I have been working on MMS support in KDE Connect SMS app and plugin. Since my last status update I had been working on adding support to allow the users to attach multimedia files to the MMS messages and also added support to record audio and send it to the destination. Apart from these I have also worked on fixing some bugs and implementing an event notifier for SMS plugin which notifies the desktop SMS app about the failure in sending the messages and changes of settings on the remote device.
Here is a short demonstration of the overall features of KDE Connect which I have worked upon till now!
-
Google Summer of Code 2020 - Post 9
During the last days I finished adding a directed acyclic graph layout algorithm to the Rocs graph-layout plugin. This includes an implementation of the algorithm itself, functional tests, non-functional tests, documentation and the following user interface.
-
Google Summer of Code 2020 – week 12
Hello! This is the post about my week 12 and, probably, also my final post for GSoC 2020.
You can see my Merge Request in regards to the support of text annotation here. Today I will talk about what I have done this week and also show the progress of marK so far near the end of GSoC.
-
