Software: Bpytop, Session, cryptsetup-suspend and More
-
Bpytop - An Efficient Resource Monitor in Linux
For terminal lovers, having the ability to monitor your system resource usage is just as crucial. Being aware of your systems' resource utilization helps you make informed decisions in general system maintenance. There are a few options out there such as top and htop, but these only display a few system metrics such as CPU and memory usage. Bpytop is an efficient and visually appealing terminal-based resource monitor with a game inspired theme that displays various system resources.
-
Protect your Privacy and Freedom with Session: A Free Onion-powered Messenger
Privacy is not a luxury, it's a necessity. Unfortunately, It's hard to find privacy-focused applications that really consider its users. Our topic today is about one of this rare privacy-focused app: Session. So what's Session?
[...]
Session is an open-source project that is released under GPL-3.0.
-
Jonas Meurer: cryptsetup-suspend
Today, we're introducing cryptsetup-suspend, whose job is to protect the content of your harddrives while the system is sleeping.
-
Intel To Release OSPray Studio Scene Graph Application Soon As Part Of oneAPI
As part of the virtual SIGGRAPH20, Intel is using the opportunity to talk up their ray-tracing efforts.
Intel's SIGGRAPH20 focus is largely on their software side with oneAPI.
-
