Devices: Librem 5, Nexcom, Raspberry Pi Zero W, Arduino Due
-
The design behind a modular and secure mobile phone
-
Nexcom launches four Linux-driven in-vehicle edge-AI PCs with Google’s Edge TPU
Nexcom announced two Coffee Lake and three Apollo Lake in-vehicle systems that ship with Google’s Coral Edge TPU mini-PCIe cards and 4x to 8x PoE ports. Google recently released an open source runtime for the Edge TPU.
Google’s Coral AI family of Linux-driven products built around its 4TOPS @ 2W Edge TPU neural accelerator has yet to seriously challenge Nvidia’s Jetson modules in edge AI. Yet, we’re starting to see some third-party products supporting the Edge TPU, including Asus’ Tinker Edge T variant of Google’s Coral Dev Board, which similarly runs on its i.MX8M and Edge TPU equipped Coral SOM. Yesterday, Nexcom announced four variations of existing Intel Apollo Lake and Coffee Lake based vehicular computers plus one upcoming model that ship with the Edge TPU equipped Coral PCI-E Accelerator mini-PCIe card. (See farther below for brief summaries.)
-
NODE Mini Server V3 Transforms Raspberry Pi 4 Into a Server or Mini PC
Hardware hacker NODE has had a busy month starting with the announcement of Zero Terminal V3 modular Raspberry Pi Zero W powered handheld PC, and now he’s just showcased NODE Mini Server V3 that transforms a Raspberry Pi 4 into a compact server or mini PC.
-
MIDI-controlled slide whistle made with an Arduino Due
Slide whistles and recorders can be great for learning music, and perhaps a bit of fun, but what about teaching a robot to play such a wind instrument? The Mixed Signal’s MIDI-controlled system could be used for just that.
The project is comprised of a 3D-printed fipple and piston that go into a PVC tube, while air input is via a centrifugal blower fan. A plunger with a rack-and-pinion gear are used to move the piston back and forth, changing the note being played.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 554 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Devices: Librem 5, Nexcom, Raspberry Pi Zero W, Arduino Due
SUSE: Kubernetes 1.19.0 and SUSE Digital Partner Summit
Software: Bpytop, Session, cryptsetup-suspend and More
Recent comments
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 3 min ago
20 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 7 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago