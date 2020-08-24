Red Hat, IBM and Fedora: JIT, Kubernetes and Btrfs in Fedora 33
-
MIR JIT Aiming For First Release Later This Year By Red Hat Developer
Vladimir Makarov of Red Hat spoke at this week's Linux Plumbers Conference during the GNU Tools Track on lightweight JIT compilers and the effectiveness (or not) of GCC's JIT implementation as well as LLVM's JIT in the context of just-in-time support for Ruby. But following those shortcomings with GCC/LLVM JIT, he's been working on MIR as a lightweight JIT compiler.
We first covered MIR at the start of the year as the Medium Internal Representation and aims to be a lightweight JIT inspired by shortcomings off GCC and LLVM JIT support. MIR so far remains catered towards Ruby usage though there is work on going from LLVM IR to MIR.
-
Build Smart on Kubernetes Hands-on Learning Journey
As containerization grows in popularity, Kubernetes continues to lead as an open source system for container orchestration. From process automation to the simplification of scaling applications, it is truly an exciting time to be building the next generation of services that are ushering in a new age of technology. However, as the popularity of Kubernetes continues to grow, we know that it’s hard to keep track of new capabilities and resources to continuously improve the efficiency of builds. To address this issue of the overabundance of useful information, IBM Developer created the Build Smart on Kubernetes Hands-on Learning Journey workshop, which is happening September 15-17.
The Build Smart on Kubernetes Hands-on Learning Journey is a virtual progressive workshop in 3 parts, held 2 hours per day. This workshop jumpstarts your understanding and experience of application development on Kubernetes featuring Red Hat OpenShift. Starting with an exploration of containers, you rapidly move into a series of hands-on experiences that demonstrate why Red Hat OpenShift is a rich, enterprise Kubernetes platform for the development of cloud-native applications.
-
Contribute at the Fedora Test Week for Btrfs
The Fedora Project is changing the default file system for desktop variants, including Fedora Workstation, Fedora KDE, and more, for the first time since Fedora 11. Btrfs will replace ext4 as the default filesystem in Fedora 33. The Change is code complete, and has been testable in Rawhide as the default file system since early July. The Fedora Workstation working group and QA team have organized a test week from Monday, Aug 31, 2020 through Monday, Sep 07, 2020. Refer to the wiki page for links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Read below for details.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 536 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Devices: Librem 5, Nexcom, Raspberry Pi Zero W, Arduino Due
SUSE: Kubernetes 1.19.0 and SUSE Digital Partner Summit
Software: Bpytop, Session, cryptsetup-suspend and More
Recent comments
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
18 hours 3 min ago
20 hours 45 min ago
21 hours 7 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago