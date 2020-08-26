Linux Kernel 5.7 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.8 Now

Linux kernel 5.7 was announced at the end of May 2020 and it shipped with some interesting features, including a new and improved exFAT file system, ARM Kernel Pointer Authentication for the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture, as well as several new features to optimize certain x86 CPUs, such as frequency invariant scheduler accounting and split lock detection. It also brought vDPA device support, improved perf cgroup profiling, a thermal-aware scheduler for increased performance, a new Linux Security Module for BPF (Berkeley Packet Filter) programs, support for the userfaultfd(2) system call, support for user xattrs in cgroupfs, as well as various power management improvements.

Ubuntu 20.04 Summary for Everyone

Here you find summary all our works on Ubuntu 20.04 from Download Links to Installation Guide from Reviews to Apps Recommendations plus Beginner's Guide in one place. For us facing pandemic right now, there is even Corona Kit to help remote works with only Free Software. This summary also covers six Official Flavors from Kubuntu to Ubuntu Budgie. For everyone who wants to know Focal Fossa this summary is really for you. Enjoy!

8 Best Free Linux Disk Cloning Software

One of the key responsibilities of a system administrator is to ensure the safety of an organization’s computer data. This is a critical task for any organization, given that the loss of important data could have profound implications on its future prosperity. There are a number of different strategies that a system administrator will need to use to ensure that data is preserved. For example, the person will need to maintain the computer system and/or network, by applying operating system updates and patches, by performing regular backups, and ensuring that the system is kept secure at all times. Disk cloning is a highly popular method of performing comprehensive backups of the operating system, installed software, and an organization’s data with the minimum of effort.