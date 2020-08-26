Linux Kernel 5.7 Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.8 Now Linux kernel 5.7 was announced at the end of May 2020 and it shipped with some interesting features, including a new and improved exFAT file system, ARM Kernel Pointer Authentication for the ARM64 (AArch64) architecture, as well as several new features to optimize certain x86 CPUs, such as frequency invariant scheduler accounting and split lock detection. It also brought vDPA device support, improved perf cgroup profiling, a thermal-aware scheduler for increased performance, a new Linux Security Module for BPF (Berkeley Packet Filter) programs, support for the userfaultfd(2) system call, support for user xattrs in cgroupfs, as well as various power management improvements.

Ubuntu 20.04 Summary for Everyone Here you find summary all our works on Ubuntu 20.04 from Download Links to Installation Guide from Reviews to Apps Recommendations plus Beginner's Guide in one place. For us facing pandemic right now, there is even Corona Kit to help remote works with only Free Software. This summary also covers six Official Flavors from Kubuntu to Ubuntu Budgie. For everyone who wants to know Focal Fossa this summary is really for you. Enjoy!