X4: Foundations is set to get much bigger with the upcoming 4.0 free upgrade and the massive sounding X4: Cradle of Humanity expansion due late this year.

This new expansion takes the X series back to Earth, which will significantly increase the size of the in-game universe with new sectors and it will bring in two Terran factions along with their economy, ships, weapons, stations and so on. Things are about to get political too, as they will come with their own issues and alternate perspective on the story so far.