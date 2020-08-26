Games: X4: Foundations, Lovingly Evil, Across the Obelisk and Left 4 Dead 2
-
X4: Foundations heads to Earth in the upcoming X4: Cradle of Humanity expansion
X4: Foundations is set to get much bigger with the upcoming 4.0 free upgrade and the massive sounding X4: Cradle of Humanity expansion due late this year.
This new expansion takes the X series back to Earth, which will significantly increase the size of the in-game universe with new sectors and it will bring in two Terran factions along with their economy, ships, weapons, stations and so on. Things are about to get political too, as they will come with their own issues and alternate perspective on the story so far.
-
Lovingly Evil is a dating sim where you create your own villain
When it comes to dating sims we've seen birds, monster high schools, various anime styled colourful casts and all sorts in between. How about creating your own villain though? That's what you'll be doing in Lovingly Evil.
Developed by Lizard Hazard Games, the same team behind Your Royal Gayness and LoveBug, they've continued their Linux support with their latest title. Lovingly Evil sees you create your very own villain with different facial features, body types, clothes, accessories, pets and more. Once ready, you will attend The Villain Conference, an event devoted to evil doers the world over who want to just have a nice time talking about having horrible times to attempt to find the one, a partner in crime to help you with your nefarious plans and perhaps a little love.
-
Across the Obelisk is an upcoming RPG deck-builder with co-op multiplayer
Releasing early next year, Across the Obelisk has been announced by Dreamsite Games (Empire TV Tycoon) and it looks like another good deck-builder.
"Adventure into the land of Senenthia, an old peaceful land that's been corrupted by a mysterious power. Help villagers, fight evil bosses, claim treasures and travel through an evolving world that will change with every little step that you take!"
Sounds like it's going to be overflowing with content too. Not only will it have singleplayer and multiplayer, it will also have more than 500 cards than can be upgraded, 200 different items and customizable heroes with different builds possible with tons of combinations.
-
Left 4 Dead 2 is confirmed to be getting an update in collab with the community
The radio silence is over it appears. After Valve came back swinging with Half-Life: Alyx, it appears they're looking to spruce up an older title with Left 4 Dead 2.
Coming up on 11 years since the original release, and about 7 since the Linux version released it's set to get a major upgrade. Interestingly, it's not directly Valve doing it. This update is a collaboration with the community.
-
