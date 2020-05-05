DSM data is transmitted over multiple subframes, but MACK blocks are strictly localized to a subframe. Each subframe can carry 1, 2 or 3 MACK blocks. Even though a MACK block carries a signature and a key, this signature and key are unlikely to refer to the subframe that contains that MACK block.

Our Global Navigation Satellite Systems so far are broadcasting unauthenticated data, at least to civilian users. Or in other words, a satellite sends us information, but we have no way to determine if the messages are really coming from GPS, GLONASS, Galileo or BeiDou.

Position, velocity and time (PVT) information can be a ‘nice to have’, but in other circumstances knowing place and time has legal or military importance as well. Heavy vehicles for example are typically outfitted with tachographs that track driver speed and/or location. This has importance for rest regulations, but also to check if loads are actually from where they say they are.

A recently patched truncation bug in the Node.js implementation of bcrypt resulted in inadequate encryption strength in certain use cases, according to a security advisory that was issued last week. Node.js bcrypt is a popular hashing library with thousands of dependent packages and more than 500,000 weekly downloads. The truncation bug caused very long inputs to be shortened to a few bytes, making the hashes extremely insecure. First reported in January, the vulnerability was patched in version 5.0.0 of the library.

The listing specifically highlights the "Google Sapphire 1.0 Bluetooth Core Host Solution." There are not any telling details associated with the listing, just that it went live today. However, Sapphire is the codename for Fuchsia's Bluetooth stack. In addition, the listing also mentions Fuchsia in the description field, so we know for sure it's related to Google's upcoming OS.

Every so often, we hear an update about Google's open-source Fuchsia operating system, just never anything on when (or if) it will actually release. That has not changed. However, Google's Fuchsia OS did reach an important milestone of sorts—it has been certified and listed with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

In his most recent podcast episode on Wednesday, Aug. 26, Budden spent the better part of three-plus hours deconstructing his deal with the streaming platform, suggesting that he will no longer be on Spotify when the exclusive contract expires in a month — representing about seven more episodes.

Zoom did not explain what caused the outage, saying on its status page only that it had found the issue and resolved it. (Downdector.com, which tracks various tech outages, showed the spike in problems on Monday that arose when the platform problems began.)

Though some users across the U.S. and parts of Europe took to social media to express relief at missing on-camera meetings, key workers and front-line users such as teachers — who remain heavily reliant on videoconferencing to get work done — found themselves unable to perform their jobs.

In just a few clicks, save WordPerfect documents in the popular EPUB eBook format for easy publishing to popular devices. Improved file format compatibility enables users to save WordPerfect files in OpenDocument Text (ODT) format, while updates to PDF functionality give control over the resolution of linked and embedded content. When it comes time to print, take advantage of improved support for labels, table headers, and more.

Essentially, the legal fight with Apple will, in short order, split Fortnite into two. On PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android, Fortnite players will have access to all of the new content that’s set to arrive with the potentially Marvel-themed new season. Most new Fortnite seasons pack in significant changes, including updates to the map, new cosmetics, and new in-game rewards as part of the game’s battle pass subscription. If you’re a Marvel fan, it could be a particularly interesting one.

Developed in 1998 alongside the first-person shooter Unreal, the Unreal Engine has become a cornerstone of Epic’s business and the gaming industry at large. It’s currently used by dozens of game makers, Hollywood production and special effects studios, and other firms in the 3D rendering and computer graphics businesses.

Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27.

The Kindle sends device information, usage metadata, and details about every interaction with the device (or app) while it's being used. All of this is linked directly to the reader account.

To get a Chromebook that you know will get longer term support, you should first look at our list on the second page of this article and determine just how “fresh” you want it. If, for example, $300 for a Chromebook with three years of updates left is fine with you, you can pick out one like the Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA and buy that specific Chromebook with the confidence that you have August 2023 before the OS gets visited by Valkyries. We wouldn’t advise buying a Chromebook with less than three years of updates left on the clock if you can help it.