DRM and Proprietary Problems
77 Chromebooks you shouldn't buy: Why Google's expiration dates matter
To get a Chromebook that you know will get longer term support, you should first look at our list on the second page of this article and determine just how “fresh” you want it. If, for example, $300 for a Chromebook with three years of updates left is fine with you, you can pick out one like the Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA and buy that specific Chromebook with the confidence that you have August 2023 before the OS gets visited by Valkyries. We wouldn’t advise buying a Chromebook with less than three years of updates left on the clock if you can help it.
Kindle Collects a Surprisingly Large Amount of Data
The Kindle sends device information, usage metadata, and details about every interaction with the device (or app) while it's being used. All of this is linked directly to the reader account.
Opening the app, reading a book, flipping through a few pages, then closing the book sends over 100 requests to Amazon servers.
Medical Data Leaked on GitHub Due to Developer Errors
Up to 200,000 patient records from Office 365 and Google G Suite exposed by hardcoded credentials and other improper access controls.
#FreeFortnite
You can view the record of our legal dispute in our August 13, August 17, and August 23 filings.
UPDATE (August 26):
Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 - Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27.
Why Epic can’t afford to lose the Unreal Engine in its legal fight with Apple
Developed in 1998 alongside the first-person shooter Unreal, the Unreal Engine has become a cornerstone of Epic’s business and the gaming industry at large. It’s currently used by dozens of game makers, Hollywood production and special effects studios, and other firms in the 3D rendering and computer graphics businesses.
Fortnite is splitting into two different games because of Epic and Apple’s fight
Essentially, the legal fight with Apple will, in short order, split Fortnite into two. On PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android, Fortnite players will have access to all of the new content that’s set to arrive with the potentially Marvel-themed new season. Most new Fortnite seasons pack in significant changes, including updates to the map, new cosmetics, and new in-game rewards as part of the game’s battle pass subscription. If you’re a Marvel fan, it could be a particularly interesting one.
On Apple devices, though, players will miss out on all of that new content. The game will basically be in stasis.
[Old] WordPerfect Office 2020 Boosts Productivity with a Focus on Favorite Features
In just a few clicks, save WordPerfect documents in the popular EPUB eBook format for easy publishing to popular devices. Improved file format compatibility enables users to save WordPerfect files in OpenDocument Text (ODT) format, while updates to PDF functionality give control over the resolution of linked and embedded content. When it comes time to print, take advantage of improved support for labels, table headers, and more.
Zoom’s outage causes chaos, especially for educators, teachers
Though some users across the U.S. and parts of Europe took to social media to express relief at missing on-camera meetings, key workers and front-line users such as teachers — who remain heavily reliant on videoconferencing to get work done — found themselves unable to perform their jobs.
Zoom did not explain what caused the outage, saying on its status page only that it had found the issue and resolved it. (Downdector.com, which tracks various tech outages, showed the spike in problems on Monday that arose when the platform problems began.)
Weeks after malware disruption, New York hospital is getting back online [iophk: Windows TCO]
For three weeks, a 290-bed medical facility in upstate New York has been grappling with a cybersecurity incident that prevented doctors from accessing patients’ electronic medical records (EMRs).
Joe Budden Says He’s Splitting From Spotify, Claims Platform ‘Undermined and Undervalued’ Exclusive Podcast
Popular podcast host and cultural commentator Joe Budden said he will leave Spotify after a two-year exclusive run of his “The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal” on the service, claiming the audio provider is “pillaging” his audience.
In his most recent podcast episode on Wednesday, Aug. 26, Budden spent the better part of three-plus hours deconstructing his deal with the streaming platform, suggesting that he will no longer be on Spotify when the exclusive contract expires in a month — representing about seven more episodes.
Google's Upcoming Fuchsia OS Just Took A Step Closer To Completion
Every so often, we hear an update about Google's open-source Fuchsia operating system, just never anything on when (or if) it will actually release. That has not changed. However, Google's Fuchsia OS did reach an important milestone of sorts—it has been certified and listed with the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).
[...]
The listing specifically highlights the "Google Sapphire 1.0 Bluetooth Core Host Solution." There are not any telling details associated with the listing, just that it went live today. However, Sapphire is the codename for Fuchsia's Bluetooth stack. In addition, the listing also mentions Fuchsia in the description field, so we know for sure it's related to Google's upcoming OS.
