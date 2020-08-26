Launch into Learning (Sale) with the System76 Robots
After establishing a base in the Thelio System, System76’s trusty robot crew prepares to journey deeper into the cosmos. Rumor has it that the inhabitants of an unnamed star system have defied the laws of space, allowing them to transport powerful technologies with incredible ease. We hope to learn from their accomplishments and implement these techniques into future computers. However, in order to reach this star system, System76 and crew must acquire a warp drive located on a neighboring planet. This is where our mission begins.
Leading the retrieval expedition is the fearless Zoe, whose advanced features will be a big help for avoiding trouble. Alongside her is the recently upgraded 5iMON. He likes to help however he can. We’re also sending oliVIa and irVIng, a pair of prototype robots—notoriously nicknamed RogueBots—who we’re hoping will learn a thing or two from their well-functioning counterparts. Let’s check in on them in the hangar.
