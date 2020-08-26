Freedom Hardware: OpenBot, Raspberry Pi and More OpenBot leverages smartphones as brains for low-cost robots High-end robotic systems are still out of price range of most individuals, and even many research labs. Smartphones, however, with an astonishing array of computing power, sensors, and networking capabilities, are commonplace and becoming more powerful every day. To leverage these abilities, Intel researchers Matthias Müller and Vladlen Koltun have come up with OpenBot, which uses an Android smartphone as the brains, and otherwise costs about $50 to construct.

Monarch Go Pi HAT Adds LTE Cat M1 Connectivity to Raspberry Pi Board After introducing Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT for Raspberry Pi earlier this month, Avnet is back with another Raspberry Pi HAT namely Monarch Go Pi HAT that adds LTE Cat M1 connectivity to Raspberry Pi boards and other compatible SBC’s with a 40-pin GPIO header. The expansion board gets its name from Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M modem itself based on the Sequans Monarch GM01Q LTE IoT module that supposed to support both LTE Cat M1 (eMTC) and NB-IoT. The solution is certified by various operators in North America, Europe, and Asia, and ships with a Verizon ThingsSpace IoT SIM.

3D-printable cases for the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera

Apollo Lake mini-PC supports dual 4K displays Avalue’s “ECS-APCL” mini-PC runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake Celeron J3455 with 2x GbE, 4x USB, 2x M.2, and 4K dual displays via DP++ and HDMI. Avalue announced an Intel Apollo Lake based, 120.6 x 95.2 x 49.8mm ECS-APCL mini-PC that uses the company’s EPX-APLP Pico-ITX SBC as its mainboard. The system is designed for embedded applications including digital signage and self-ordering and public information systems.

Games: Application Systems Heidelberg, Prodeus, Humble Store and Parkitect Application Systems have multiple upcoming Linux games, try some demos now Application Systems Heidelberg have confirmed they have multiple games coming to Linux, and with Gamescom in full swing you can try out some of their demos. Here's a nice round-up of what's coming for you. If you've not heard of them before; Application Systems Heidelberg are something of an industry veteran that's been around since 1985, also sometimes referred to as ASHGames. They are the publishers of multiple previous Linux titles like THE LONGING, LUNA The Shadow Dust, Lamplight City, Unforeseen Incidents and more. They don't just publish, they also get their hands dirty with development and often help on various ports too. Here's a quick look over just a few of the titles they have coming.

First-person shooter Prodeus looks insane, and it's out in Early Access this November Prodeus from the duo at Bounding Box Software is looking intense and it's coming soon! Today it's been confirmed for an initial release into Early Access on November 10. As a reminder Prodeus is supposed to be a retro-themed shooter but re-imagined using modern rendering, while still retaining that classic look and feel. They're going for a "AAA experience" while adhering to some technical limits to give it that authentic feel. Expect to see flying blood and pixels, colourful lighting, and plenty of user-made content with the included level editor.

Humble Store has a massive end of Summer sale going on Here's your chance to get stocked up on games for a while, as the Humble Store is running a massive end of Summer sale with tons discounted. If there's something on your wishlist, given how many developers and publishers have opted into this sale it's highly likely you're going to find it going cheap. This includes some of the bigger publishers like SEGA, 2K, and Humble's own published games too.

Theme park builder Parkitect is getting a flashy new DLC and free upgrade Parkitect, the really sweet theme park building game from Texel Raptor is set two expand with two parts: a small paid DLC and a free upgrade for everyone. The small paid ($7.99/€6.59) DLC is named Booms & Blooms, which will bring a rather fancy Effects Controller, allowing you to create your own firework shows and synchronise special effects with your custom rides. You can even place down speakers to play your own music or trigger sound effects. Also included are new rides: two new thrill rides, one new water ride, and three new coasters and it brings with it a new switch segment to allow certain rides to go backwards.