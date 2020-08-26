Games: Application Systems Heidelberg, Prodeus, Humble Store and Parkitect
Application Systems have multiple upcoming Linux games, try some demos now
Application Systems Heidelberg have confirmed they have multiple games coming to Linux, and with Gamescom in full swing you can try out some of their demos. Here's a nice round-up of what's coming for you.
If you've not heard of them before; Application Systems Heidelberg are something of an industry veteran that's been around since 1985, also sometimes referred to as ASHGames. They are the publishers of multiple previous Linux titles like THE LONGING, LUNA The Shadow Dust, Lamplight City, Unforeseen Incidents and more. They don't just publish, they also get their hands dirty with development and often help on various ports too. Here's a quick look over just a few of the titles they have coming.
First-person shooter Prodeus looks insane, and it's out in Early Access this November
Prodeus from the duo at Bounding Box Software is looking intense and it's coming soon! Today it's been confirmed for an initial release into Early Access on November 10.
As a reminder Prodeus is supposed to be a retro-themed shooter but re-imagined using modern rendering, while still retaining that classic look and feel. They're going for a "AAA experience" while adhering to some technical limits to give it that authentic feel. Expect to see flying blood and pixels, colourful lighting, and plenty of user-made content with the included level editor.
Humble Store has a massive end of Summer sale going on
Here's your chance to get stocked up on games for a while, as the Humble Store is running a massive end of Summer sale with tons discounted.
If there's something on your wishlist, given how many developers and publishers have opted into this sale it's highly likely you're going to find it going cheap. This includes some of the bigger publishers like SEGA, 2K, and Humble's own published games too.
Theme park builder Parkitect is getting a flashy new DLC and free upgrade
Parkitect, the really sweet theme park building game from Texel Raptor is set two expand with two parts: a small paid DLC and a free upgrade for everyone.
The small paid ($7.99/€6.59) DLC is named Booms & Blooms, which will bring a rather fancy Effects Controller, allowing you to create your own firework shows and synchronise special effects with your custom rides. You can even place down speakers to play your own music or trigger sound effects. Also included are new rides: two new thrill rides, one new water ride, and three new coasters and it brings with it a new switch segment to allow certain rides to go backwards.
Freedom Hardware: OpenBot, Raspberry Pi and More
