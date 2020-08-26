Freedom Hardware: OpenBot, Raspberry Pi and More
OpenBot leverages smartphones as brains for low-cost robots
High-end robotic systems are still out of price range of most individuals, and even many research labs. Smartphones, however, with an astonishing array of computing power, sensors, and networking capabilities, are commonplace and becoming more powerful every day. To leverage these abilities, Intel researchers Matthias Müller and Vladlen Koltun have come up with OpenBot, which uses an Android smartphone as the brains, and otherwise costs about $50 to construct.
Monarch Go Pi HAT Adds LTE Cat M1 Connectivity to Raspberry Pi Board
After introducing Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT for Raspberry Pi earlier this month, Avnet is back with another Raspberry Pi HAT namely Monarch Go Pi HAT that adds LTE Cat M1 connectivity to Raspberry Pi boards and other compatible SBC’s with a 40-pin GPIO header.
The expansion board gets its name from Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M modem itself based on the Sequans Monarch GM01Q LTE IoT module that supposed to support both LTE Cat M1 (eMTC) and NB-IoT. The solution is certified by various operators in North America, Europe, and Asia, and ships with a Verizon ThingsSpace IoT SIM.
Atomic TV | The MagPi 97
3D-printable cases for the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera
Apollo Lake mini-PC supports dual 4K displays
Avalue’s “ECS-APCL” mini-PC runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake Celeron J3455 with 2x GbE, 4x USB, 2x M.2, and 4K dual displays via DP++ and HDMI.
Avalue announced an Intel Apollo Lake based, 120.6 x 95.2 x 49.8mm ECS-APCL mini-PC that uses the company’s EPX-APLP Pico-ITX SBC as its mainboard. The system is designed for embedded applications including digital signage and self-ordering and public information systems.
