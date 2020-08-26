Python Programming
-
PyCharm 2020.2.1
PyCharm 2020.2.1 is out with fixes for small issues, including usability problems introduced by version 2020.2. Update from within PyCharm (Help | Check for Updates), using the JetBrains Toolbox, or by downloading the new version from our website.
[...]
If you’re on Ubuntu 16.04 or later, or any other Linux distribution that supports snap, you should not need to upgrade manually, you’ll automatically receive the new version.
-
Why Python libraries are best for Machine Learning and AI Solutions
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now helping businesses of all shapes and sizes to make the most of their operational resources. Whether it is the HR department or the Marketing team, AI solutions are enabling organizations to extract valuable insights from every data point they can.
AI engineers all over the world are experimenting with technology to develop ways that can simplify business processes and deliver maximum customer value.
There are countless examples of AI in business where it delivers excellent value. Netflix uses AI for recommendations, Amazon uses it for product suggestions, Tesla uses it in self-driving cars, are a few among countless other examples.
-
Matt Layman: Predicting The Future - Building SaaS #70
In this episode, we worked on two issues. The first issue was fixing incorrect projected completion dates of tasks. We used test driven development to reveal the bug and work on the fix. The second issue add some extra data to display on a page. We picked a couple of tasks at random to fix for this stream session. The first issue related to the course view when paired with what the student’s actions.
-
PyCharm: Early Access PyCharm Podcast — Episode 2
Welcome to Early Access PyCharm, a brand-new podcast that goes behind the scenes of how the PyCharm IDE is made and all the thinking that goes into it. In the upcoming episodes, you will hear from the people who work daily to make you more productive and your code even better.
-
Find Item in a List
If you want to find the first number that matches some criteria, what do you do? The easiest way is to write a loop that checks numbers one by one and returns when it finds the correct one.
Let’s say we want to get the first number divided by 42 and 43 (that’s 1806). If we don’t have a predefined set of elements (in this case, we want to check all the numbers starting from 1), we might use a “while loop”.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-in #13
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In #13
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: GSOC 2020 - Final Report
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 13 Check-in!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 344 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Freedom Hardware: OpenBot, Raspberry Pi and More
Games: Application Systems Heidelberg, Prodeus, Humble Store and Parkitect
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
8 min 9 sec ago
2 hours 56 min ago
6 hours 57 min ago
18 hours 16 min ago
19 hours 54 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 19 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago