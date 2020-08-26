today's leftovers
Ventoy is my new favourite tool for Linux distro-hopping
Do you distro-hop on Linux often? Ventoy might be the tool you're looking for and it's quite possibly my new best friend.
What is it? Ventoy is a free and open source application that you can stick on a USB drive, which allows you to create a reusable system for booting ISO/WIM/IMG/EFI files. Instead of wiping your USB drives over and over with new distributions, Ventoy lets you just dump the files onto the drive, reboot and get an easy list of distributions to boot.
Rancher’s K3S Joins CNCF Sandbox as First Kubernetes Distribution
Rancher’s K3S, a slimmed-down Kubernetes distribution for resource-constrained environments such as edge deployments, joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) today at the sandbox level. Launched in February 2019, K3S has already been downloaded more than a million times and currently enjoys more than 20,000 installs per week. Shannon Williams, Rancher Labs co-founder and president, explained in an interview that its ease of use and simple packaging really led to its immediate popularity.
“When we first built K3S, we built this idea that you could build a fully compliant, fully certified Kubernetes distribution that was lightweight and small enough to run on single node type deployments – edge devices and people’s laptops. Kubernetes is quite powerful, but also quite complex to build at scale. You build something that can run 5,000 nodes, it’s going to be a little more complex than what you want to run on a single machine, and so we really built it with a lot of very sane defaults and easy deployments. When people found it, it was like, ‘Finally, this makes Kubernetes really easy, Kubernetes can be run by anyone and with very little overhead and cost.’ K3S just took off from there,” Williams said.
GSoC 2020 Project Update(UFS2): Reading Files
This is my third post related to my project, Adding UFS2 file system in Haiku
prpl Foundation prplMesh software stack includes open-source code for both Agent and Controller
Several leading service providers, OEMs and technology vendors contribute to prplMesh including ADTRAN, ASSIA, Calix, CommScope, Deutsche Telekom, GlobalLogic, Intel, KAON, Lifemote, MaxLinear, Minim, Verizon, and Vodafone.
Comparing SSH Encryption Algorithms - RSA, DSA, ECDSA, or EdDSA?
There are three classes of these algorithms commonly used for asymmetric encryption: RSA, DSA, and elliptic curve based algorithms. To properly evaluate the strength and integrity of each algorithm, it is necessary to understand the mathematics that constitutes the core of each algorithm.
Why PostgreSQL 13 is a Lucky Release
I'll admit it: I used to have triskaidekaphobia, otherwise known as a "fear or avoidance of the number 13." After all, I grew up in an area with many tall buildings where the elevators have no 13th floor, so it seems like I could rationalize this irrationality. I've been able to push aside this phobia, but I can completely empathize with those who don't like dealing with 13.
Which comes to our topic today: the upcoming PostgreSQL 13 release.
The fear of the number 13 was enough to prompt discussions on the upcoming version number, which given a lot of factors (including the relatively recent number scheme change) the community opted to stick to the status quo.
But the aim of this post is not dive into the psychology behind the number thirteen, but rather go into why Postgres 13 is a special, if not lucky, release.
Similar to what I wrote last year, PostgreSQL 13 is not a "This is the FEATURE release" that we've had in previous years (Partitioning! Logical Replication! Parallelism! Upsert! JSON! etc.), but rather improves upon many existing features based on real-world PostgreSQL experiences. In fact, I'd call PostgreSQL 13 the "something for everyone" release: there is very likely a feature that you will immediate benefit from by upgrading to PostgreSQL 13.
