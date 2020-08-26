Language Selection

today's leftovers

Thursday 27th of August 2020
Misc
  • Ventoy is my new favourite tool for Linux distro-hopping

    Do you distro-hop on Linux often? Ventoy might be the tool you're looking for and it's quite possibly my new best friend.

    What is it? Ventoy is a free and open source application that you can stick on a USB drive, which allows you to create a reusable system for booting ISO/WIM/IMG/EFI files. Instead of wiping your USB drives over and over with new distributions, Ventoy lets you just dump the files onto the drive, reboot and get an easy list of distributions to boot.

  • Rancher’s K3S Joins CNCF Sandbox as First Kubernetes Distribution

    Rancher’s K3S, a slimmed-down Kubernetes distribution for resource-constrained environments such as edge deployments, joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) today at the sandbox level. Launched in February 2019, K3S has already been downloaded more than a million times and currently enjoys more than 20,000 installs per week. Shannon Williams, Rancher Labs co-founder and president, explained in an interview that its ease of use and simple packaging really led to its immediate popularity.

    “When we first built K3S, we built this idea that you could build a fully compliant, fully certified Kubernetes distribution that was lightweight and small enough to run on single node type deployments – edge devices and people’s laptops. Kubernetes is quite powerful, but also quite complex to build at scale. You build something that can run 5,000 nodes, it’s going to be a little more complex than what you want to run on a single machine, and so we really built it with a lot of very sane defaults and easy deployments. When people found it, it was like, ‘Finally, this makes Kubernetes really easy, Kubernetes can be run by anyone and with very little overhead and cost.’ K3S just took off from there,” Williams said.

  • GSoC 2020 Project Update(UFS2): Reading Files

    This is my third post related to my project, Adding UFS2 file system in Haiku

  • prpl Foundation prplMesh software stack includes open-source code for both Agent and Controller

    Several leading service providers, OEMs and technology vendors contribute to prplMesh including ADTRAN, ASSIA, Calix, CommScope, Deutsche Telekom, GlobalLogic, Intel, KAON, Lifemote, MaxLinear, Minim, Verizon, and Vodafone.

  • Comparing SSH Encryption Algorithms - RSA, DSA, ECDSA, or EdDSA?

    There are three classes of these algorithms commonly used for asymmetric encryption: RSA, DSA, and elliptic curve based algorithms. To properly evaluate the strength and integrity of each algorithm, it is necessary to understand the mathematics that constitutes the core of each algorithm.

  • Why PostgreSQL 13 is a Lucky Release

    I'll admit it: I used to have triskaidekaphobia, otherwise known as a "fear or avoidance of the number 13." After all, I grew up in an area with many tall buildings where the elevators have no 13th floor, so it seems like I could rationalize this irrationality. I've been able to push aside this phobia, but I can completely empathize with those who don't like dealing with 13.

    Which comes to our topic today: the upcoming PostgreSQL 13 release.

    The fear of the number 13 was enough to prompt discussions on the upcoming version number, which given a lot of factors (including the relatively recent number scheme change) the community opted to stick to the status quo.

    But the aim of this post is not dive into the psychology behind the number thirteen, but rather go into why Postgres 13 is a special, if not lucky, release.

    Similar to what I wrote last year, PostgreSQL 13 is not a "This is the FEATURE release" that we've had in previous years (Partitioning! Logical Replication! Parallelism! Upsert! JSON! etc.), but rather improves upon many existing features based on real-world PostgreSQL experiences. In fact, I'd call PostgreSQL 13 the "something for everyone" release: there is very likely a feature that you will immediate benefit from by upgrading to PostgreSQL 13.

Freedom Hardware: OpenBot, Raspberry Pi and More

  • OpenBot leverages smartphones as brains for low-cost robots

    High-end robotic systems are still out of price range of most individuals, and even many research labs. Smartphones, however, with an astonishing array of computing power, sensors, and networking capabilities, are commonplace and becoming more powerful every day. To leverage these abilities, Intel researchers Matthias Müller and Vladlen Koltun have come up with OpenBot, which uses an Android smartphone as the brains, and otherwise costs about $50 to construct.

  • Monarch Go Pi HAT Adds LTE Cat M1 Connectivity to Raspberry Pi Board

    After introducing Renesas ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality HAT for Raspberry Pi earlier this month, Avnet is back with another Raspberry Pi HAT namely Monarch Go Pi HAT that adds LTE Cat M1 connectivity to Raspberry Pi boards and other compatible SBC’s with a 40-pin GPIO header. The expansion board gets its name from Sequans Monarch Go LTE-M modem itself based on the Sequans Monarch GM01Q LTE IoT module that supposed to support both LTE Cat M1 (eMTC) and NB-IoT. The solution is certified by various operators in North America, Europe, and Asia, and ships with a Verizon ThingsSpace IoT SIM.

  • Atomic TV | The MagPi 97
  • 3D-printable cases for the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera
    •        
  • Apollo Lake mini-PC supports dual 4K displays

    Avalue’s “ECS-APCL” mini-PC runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake Celeron J3455 with 2x GbE, 4x USB, 2x M.2, and 4K dual displays via DP++ and HDMI. Avalue announced an Intel Apollo Lake based, 120.6 x 95.2 x 49.8mm ECS-APCL mini-PC that uses the company’s EPX-APLP Pico-ITX SBC as its mainboard. The system is designed for embedded applications including digital signage and self-ordering and public information systems.

Games: Application Systems Heidelberg, Prodeus, Humble Store and Parkitect

  • Application Systems have multiple upcoming Linux games, try some demos now

    Application Systems Heidelberg have confirmed they have multiple games coming to Linux, and with Gamescom in full swing you can try out some of their demos. Here's a nice round-up of what's coming for you. If you've not heard of them before; Application Systems Heidelberg are something of an industry veteran that's been around since 1985, also sometimes referred to as ASHGames. They are the publishers of multiple previous Linux titles like THE LONGING, LUNA The Shadow Dust, Lamplight City, Unforeseen Incidents and more. They don't just publish, they also get their hands dirty with development and often help on various ports too. Here's a quick look over just a few of the titles they have coming.

  • First-person shooter Prodeus looks insane, and it's out in Early Access this November

    Prodeus from the duo at Bounding Box Software is looking intense and it's coming soon! Today it's been confirmed for an initial release into Early Access on November 10. As a reminder Prodeus is supposed to be a retro-themed shooter but re-imagined using modern rendering, while still retaining that classic look and feel. They're going for a "AAA experience" while adhering to some technical limits to give it that authentic feel. Expect to see flying blood and pixels, colourful lighting, and plenty of user-made content with the included level editor.

  • Humble Store has a massive end of Summer sale going on

    Here's your chance to get stocked up on games for a while, as the Humble Store is running a massive end of Summer sale with tons discounted. If there's something on your wishlist, given how many developers and publishers have opted into this sale it's highly likely you're going to find it going cheap. This includes some of the bigger publishers like SEGA, 2K, and Humble's own published games too.

  • Theme park builder Parkitect is getting a flashy new DLC and free upgrade

    Parkitect, the really sweet theme park building game from Texel Raptor is set two expand with two parts: a small paid DLC and a free upgrade for everyone. The small paid ($7.99/€6.59) DLC is named Booms & Blooms, which will bring a rather fancy Effects Controller, allowing you to create your own firework shows and synchronise special effects with your custom rides. You can even place down speakers to play your own music or trigger sound effects. Also included are new rides: two new thrill rides, one new water ride, and three new coasters and it brings with it a new switch segment to allow certain rides to go backwards.

