Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Twenty years with Debian on the desktop – and no regrets

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 28th of August 2020 05:40:42 AM Filed under
Debian

It was in August 2000 that I finally took the plunge to use Linux without the back-up of a dual-boot system, reasoning that if I did not cut the strings at some point, it would never happen.

My choice of Linux distribution was Debian, something I have never regretted in the years since, as I have grown from a nervous novice to someone who can negotiate this operating system with something approaching confidence.

Prior to that, for about two years, I experimented with other Linux distributions, running first Red Hat and then Slackware, and trying to learn what I could to make the switch. I had to give up on both these distributions because they lacked a proper mechanism to update the whole system.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Is Coming on September 4th with Support for Many New Devices

It’s been 4 months since OTA-12 arrived with the Lomiri (Unity 8) interface, which introduced new functionality and interaction models, including the Application Drawer. Lomiri is a continuation of the Unity 8 UI developed by Canonical for its Ubuntu operating system to provide convergence. But enough history and let’s have a look into the future, as Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 promises to be yet another hefty update for Linux phone users. Two major features are present in the upcoming release, ARM64 and Halium 7 support. Read more

EasyOS 2.4 Released: An Experimental Blend Of Puppy And Quirky Linux

Creator of EasyOS Barry Kauler has released a new point version, EasyOS 2.4, of the 2.0 “buster” series. EasyOS version 2.4 is built from Debian 10 “Buster” and includes exciting new features. For those who don’t know, Barry Kauler is also the creator and former project lead of one of the best lightweight distros Puppy Linux and discontinued Quirky Linux. He started EasyOS in 2017, inheriting features from Puppy and Quirky Linux. Read more

Twenty years with Debian on the desktop – and no regrets

It was in August 2000 that I finally took the plunge to use Linux without the back-up of a dual-boot system, reasoning that if I did not cut the strings at some point, it would never happen. My choice of Linux distribution was Debian, something I have never regretted in the years since, as I have grown from a nervous novice to someone who can negotiate this operating system with something approaching confidence. Prior to that, for about two years, I experimented with other Linux distributions, running first Red Hat and then Slackware, and trying to learn what I could to make the switch. I had to give up on both these distributions because they lacked a proper mechanism to update the whole system. Read more

Qt Creator 4.13 released. What’s New

Qt Creator released 4.13 version with major improvements and fixes. This is what's new. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6