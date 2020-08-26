EasyOS 2.4 Released: An Experimental Blend Of Puppy And Quirky Linux
Creator of EasyOS Barry Kauler has released a new point version, EasyOS 2.4, of the 2.0 “buster” series. EasyOS version 2.4 is built from Debian 10 “Buster” and includes exciting new features.
For those who don’t know, Barry Kauler is also the creator and former project lead of one of the best lightweight distros Puppy Linux and discontinued Quirky Linux. He started EasyOS in 2017, inheriting features from Puppy and Quirky Linux.
