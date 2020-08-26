Today in Techrights
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 28th of August 2020 06:16:22 AM Filed under
- The Myth of Bill Gates ‘Success’ or ‘Genius’ Still Being Perpetuated Online
- Linus Torvalds Explains Git (Not GitHub, the E.E.E. Against Git, Now Controlled 100% by Microsoft)
- All About Me, Who Doesn’t Even Use GNU/Linux
- Is It Ethical to Exclude Particular People From Using Free Programs (and Are These Programs Still Free Then)?
- Reminder: Bill Gates Has Long Hated Linux and Schemed to Use C# to Undermine GNU/Linux (Same Tactics Prevail to This Day)
- Leak: How Debian Leadership Allegedly Bullied Daniel Baumann (and Why)
- [Meme] Dictators and Their ‘Solutions’
- It’s 2020 and Some GNU/Linux Sites Still Celebrate Mono, Even When Microsoft Owns and Controls It Directly
- Links 28/8/2020: Linux Kernel 5.7 Reaches End of Life, Rust 1.46.0
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 820 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
7 hours 55 min ago
10 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago