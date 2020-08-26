today's howtos
-
How to Install and Setup Ansible on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to Install an FTP Server on Ubuntu in 5 Steps
-
How to install LMMS 1.2.2 and VST Plugins on a Chromebook
-
How to install Runescape on Linux Mint 20
-
How to Install Multiple CentOS/RHEL Servers Using FTP Network Sources
-
How to Install Memcached on Linux Mint 20
-
Performing Stealth Scans with Nmap
-
Bash Beginner Series #9: Using Functions in Bash
-
Enable container-native virtualization on Red Hat OpenShift and AWS
-
Developing micro-microservices in C on Red Hat OpenShift
-
Best Websites to Learn Free Basic HTML Online
-
Ping Sweep in Kali Linux 2020
-
How to Install Proxmox Virtual Environment on a Dedicated Server
-
How To Install Cacti Monitoring on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
Simultaneously Unzip or Unrar multiple files in Debian 10
-
Vulnerability analysis with Red Hat CodeReady Dependency Analytics and Snyk Intel
-
ORC – Anonymous Cloud Storage Helps Protect Investigative Journalism
ORC stands for Onion Routed Cloud is an anonymous cloud storage network. It is a free and open-source project. ORC allows anonymous file sharing online without the risk of leaking them to the Internet. Why Is Anonymous Cloud Storage Important? In times when Governments around the world are peeking into everyone’s life, Journalists and activists around the globe are finding it difficult to communicate safely on the Internet. Journalists around the globe are being murdered, facing death threats as a consequence of their journalism. If not put under law, even social networking sites can also be a threat to freedom in a free country.
Daniel Stenberg: tiny-curl 7.72.0 – Micrium
You remember my tiny-curl effort to port libcurl to more Real-time operating systems? Back in May 2020 I announced it in association with me porting tiny-curl to FreeRTOS. Today I’m happy to bring you the news that tiny-curl 7.72.0 was just released. Now it also builds and runs fine on the Micrium OS. Timed with this release, I changed the tiny-curl version number to use the same as the curl release on which this is based on, and I’ve created a new dedicated section on the curl web site for tiny-curl: https://curl.haxx.se/tiny/ Head over there to download. Also: Enabling better curl bindings
Slimbook & Kubuntu 18.04 - Combat report 13
There we go. I think my combat report experience has plateaued. There won't be any revolutionary new stuff coming up in this release, and I don't believe any of my long-standing annoying will go away unless I upgrade. And I think this could be the next sensible thing on my list - upgrade from Kubuntu 18.04 to 20.04. This should give me plenty of fun activities, and hopefully the revamped and refreshed Plasma desktop will make the naughty bugs go away. With disk encryption in place, plus a bunch of third-party apps, this ought to be interesting. In general, 18 months down the road, Slimbook & Kubuntu is a good combo, especially since I'm being extra rigorous. To put things into perspective, looking at my Windows-based systems, there are all sorts of tiny problems that won't go away. Keyboard repeat speed on my Y50-70 machine, fullscreen alt-tab gaming experience in Windows 10, Explorer search, and whatnot. But that does not absolve Kubuntu in any way. We want perfection. All in all, though, for most standard-use purposes - gaming and office aside, Kubuntu does a pretty solid job, and remains robust and dependable. Onto the next chapter in the adventure then!
