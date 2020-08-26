Games: Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, SuperTuxKart, Sid Meier's Civilization VI and OBS Studio
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is the next physics builder crossover
Ready for more physics fun, this time involving Zombies? Yep, it's happening. Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead was announced during Gamescom today.
In development by ClockStone, the same team that made the previous Bridge Constructor, they're coming back to give us another dose of bridge building but with a different spin on things.
SuperTuxKart 1.2 Brings Better Gamepad Support, Other Features
For those looking at enjoying some open-source Linux gaming this weekend, SuperTuxKart 1.2 is out as the Mario Kart inspired racing game that is cross-platform and features the Linux mascot Tux.
SuperTuxKart 1.2 brings better gamepad support thanks to SDL2, support for customizing the game's camera, a new theme, Haiku OS support for that open-source BeOS inspired platform, Android improvements, various kart improvements, support for IPv6 LAN servers, and other in-game features.
Sid Meier's Civilization VI - August 2020 free upgrade out now, cross-play has issues
Sid Meier's Civilization VI has another free upgrade out now, which thankfully game porter Aspyr Media was able to get onto Linux (and macOS) right away but with a major caveat.
Currently, the cross-play is disabled between Windows and Linux/macOS. Linux and macOS can play together but Windows is by itself right now.
Recording and livestreaming software OBS Studio has a major new build in testing
Free, open source and pretty essential for anyone doing livestreaming and/or recording videos on Linux; OBS Studio has a new Release Candidate out for testing.
[...]
After giving it a test run, I genuinely love the UI addition to have this new Source Toolbar for really quick adjustment of sources. You can see it in the above picture where it mentions Properties, Filters and the Screen source being the HDMI input. It's a nice little time saver to have less clicking around. The new Noise Suppression using RNNoise is going to be extremely useful too, nice to see it being pulled in by more projects as it is impressive.
ORC – Anonymous Cloud Storage Helps Protect Investigative Journalism
ORC stands for Onion Routed Cloud is an anonymous cloud storage network. It is a free and open-source project. ORC allows anonymous file sharing online without the risk of leaking them to the Internet. Why Is Anonymous Cloud Storage Important? In times when Governments around the world are peeking into everyone’s life, Journalists and activists around the globe are finding it difficult to communicate safely on the Internet. Journalists around the globe are being murdered, facing death threats as a consequence of their journalism. If not put under law, even social networking sites can also be a threat to freedom in a free country.
Android Leftovers
Daniel Stenberg: tiny-curl 7.72.0 – Micrium
You remember my tiny-curl effort to port libcurl to more Real-time operating systems? Back in May 2020 I announced it in association with me porting tiny-curl to FreeRTOS. Today I’m happy to bring you the news that tiny-curl 7.72.0 was just released. Now it also builds and runs fine on the Micrium OS. Timed with this release, I changed the tiny-curl version number to use the same as the curl release on which this is based on, and I’ve created a new dedicated section on the curl web site for tiny-curl: https://curl.haxx.se/tiny/ Head over there to download. Also: Enabling better curl bindings
Slimbook & Kubuntu 18.04 - Combat report 13
There we go. I think my combat report experience has plateaued. There won't be any revolutionary new stuff coming up in this release, and I don't believe any of my long-standing annoying will go away unless I upgrade. And I think this could be the next sensible thing on my list - upgrade from Kubuntu 18.04 to 20.04. This should give me plenty of fun activities, and hopefully the revamped and refreshed Plasma desktop will make the naughty bugs go away. With disk encryption in place, plus a bunch of third-party apps, this ought to be interesting. In general, 18 months down the road, Slimbook & Kubuntu is a good combo, especially since I'm being extra rigorous. To put things into perspective, looking at my Windows-based systems, there are all sorts of tiny problems that won't go away. Keyboard repeat speed on my Y50-70 machine, fullscreen alt-tab gaming experience in Windows 10, Explorer search, and whatnot. But that does not absolve Kubuntu in any way. We want perfection. All in all, though, for most standard-use purposes - gaming and office aside, Kubuntu does a pretty solid job, and remains robust and dependable. Onto the next chapter in the adventure then!
