Librem 5 and Librem 14 Update and Progress
Librem 5 Evergreen Update: Mold and Milestones
In our last Librem 5 update post, we discussed a number of the changes in our Librem 5 “Dogwood” batch as compared with previous batches. Dogwood was our last “small batch” in preparation for Evergreen, our highly-anticipated mass-produced Librem 5 batch. Dogwood was incredibly important as it gave us one of our last opportunities to identify any flaws and fix them before mass-production. It also was the first batch to feature a flipped CPU which we found did improve heat dissipation. As a result we spent much more time in the testing process for Dogwood than we did in the Chestnut batch.
Librem 14 Progress – Hardware Development
About a month ago we approved the schematics for our Librem 14 main board, which is a fully custom Purism design. After that the schematics, which describe which electronic components are connected to which and how, needs to be turned in to a PCB design. This is a complicated and time-consuming process. We are happy to announce that this has been completed and first PCBs are being made and assembled as we speak. This is a great step forward since it will also allow us to to get started with something we have not talked about that much yet…
Kraft Version 0.95
The authors are happy to announce the new release 0.95 of Kraft. Kraft is free desktop software for managing office documents like quotes and invoices in the small enterprise for the Linux desktop. With version 0.95 we do a big step forward in the way of generating documents: Until now (more than fifteen years!) Kraft uses the ReportLab python library to create high quality PDF documents. While this has served us well, it has always been cumbersome to adopt the template for users needs. ReportLab uses a XML format as the template which has a bit of a steep learning curve and is not really easy with syntax.
AMD AOCC 2.2 Helping Squeeze Extra Performance Out Of AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" CPUs
At the end of June AMD quietly released a new version of the AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler. Noticing the new release this week, here are some benchmarks of AOCC 2.2 up against LLVM Clang 10 and GCC 10 with Ubuntu Linux while running from an AMD EPYC 7742 2P server for looking at the performance gains possible with the compiler optimizations. AMD AOCC 2.2 rebases the Zen-focused compiler against upstream LLVM/Clang 10.0 code-base. While the Optimizing "C/C++" Compiler, the Fortran language support continues being improved upon by leveraging LLVM's FLANG. With AOCC 2.2, Fortran 2008 features are present in FLANG along with other Fortran improvements. AOCC 2.2 also has "enhanced high-level optimizations" focused on the AMD EPYC 7002 series, machine dependent optimizations for EPYC 7002 series, updated AMD Math Libraries (AMDLibM 3.3), and LLVM's LLD linker is now the default. AOCC 2.2 is quite a hearty release but a bit unfortunate AMD doesn't do more to promote AOCC as two months past release this is the first time I heard of the new release when being curious about any summer updates.
3.5-inch SBC showcases octa-core Snapdragon 660
Winmate’s 3.5-inch “IQ30” SBC runs Android 9.0 on an octa-core Snapdragon 660 with up to 4GB LPDDR4, LAN with optional PoE, 802.11ac, M.2 with SIM, 3x USB, and touchscreen support. Winmate has posted a product page for an IQ30 SBC that runs Android 9.0 on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 (SDA660). This is the first 3.5-inch spin we have seen of the 14nm fabricated SoC, which combines 4x 2.2GHz Kryo cores, 4x 1.84GHz cores, and a 650MHz Adreno 512 GPU. There are also Spectra and Hexagon co-processors, with the latter offering AI support.
