Advance your Linux skills with these 3 command line primers
Open source powers many corporate servers, and admins need to know their way around Linux services to keep vital operations running smoothly. That means mastering the command line. The following three downloads from TechRepublic Premium will help you do just that.
TechRepublic contributorJack Wallen wrote these command-line primers. Wallen, who has been using Linux and writing about it for more than 20 years, knows the ins and outs of most Linux distributions, as well as how to keep systems running smoothly. Follow his advice on how to master the Linux command line, and your servers andusers will be in good shape.
Librem 5 and Librem 14 Update and Progress
Kraft Version 0.95
The authors are happy to announce the new release 0.95 of Kraft. Kraft is free desktop software for managing office documents like quotes and invoices in the small enterprise for the Linux desktop. With version 0.95 we do a big step forward in the way of generating documents: Until now (more than fifteen years!) Kraft uses the ReportLab python library to create high quality PDF documents. While this has served us well, it has always been cumbersome to adopt the template for users needs. ReportLab uses a XML format as the template which has a bit of a steep learning curve and is not really easy with syntax.
AMD AOCC 2.2 Helping Squeeze Extra Performance Out Of AMD EPYC 7002 "Rome" CPUs
At the end of June AMD quietly released a new version of the AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler. Noticing the new release this week, here are some benchmarks of AOCC 2.2 up against LLVM Clang 10 and GCC 10 with Ubuntu Linux while running from an AMD EPYC 7742 2P server for looking at the performance gains possible with the compiler optimizations. AMD AOCC 2.2 rebases the Zen-focused compiler against upstream LLVM/Clang 10.0 code-base. While the Optimizing "C/C++" Compiler, the Fortran language support continues being improved upon by leveraging LLVM's FLANG. With AOCC 2.2, Fortran 2008 features are present in FLANG along with other Fortran improvements. AOCC 2.2 also has "enhanced high-level optimizations" focused on the AMD EPYC 7002 series, machine dependent optimizations for EPYC 7002 series, updated AMD Math Libraries (AMDLibM 3.3), and LLVM's LLD linker is now the default. AOCC 2.2 is quite a hearty release but a bit unfortunate AMD doesn't do more to promote AOCC as two months past release this is the first time I heard of the new release when being curious about any summer updates.
3.5-inch SBC showcases octa-core Snapdragon 660
Winmate’s 3.5-inch “IQ30” SBC runs Android 9.0 on an octa-core Snapdragon 660 with up to 4GB LPDDR4, LAN with optional PoE, 802.11ac, M.2 with SIM, 3x USB, and touchscreen support. Winmate has posted a product page for an IQ30 SBC that runs Android 9.0 on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 (SDA660). This is the first 3.5-inch spin we have seen of the 14nm fabricated SoC, which combines 4x 2.2GHz Kryo cores, 4x 1.84GHz cores, and a 650MHz Adreno 512 GPU. There are also Spectra and Hexagon co-processors, with the latter offering AI support.
