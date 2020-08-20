Games: Hypnospace Outlaw, Two Point Hospital, Observer: System Redux and Ova Magica
2019's weirdest release 'Hypnospace Outlaw' has a huge update, with improved Linux support
Hypnospace Outlaw, a '90s internet simulator / parody that takes things to the extreme which was probably 2019'a weirdest game just had a major upgrade.
A game that carefully reconstructs various elements of the early days of the internet, when the likes of GeoCities and others were in their prime as everyone had to have their own special page full of complete junk. It's seriously clever, weird and brilliant. There's a point to it all though, as you're an enforcer tasked with hunting down wrongdoers and all sorts. What they're calling Hypnospace PLUS, a free upgrade, was worked on since the original launch and was a "real labour of love" for the team. So what's new? A lot.
Two Point Hospital gets a Free Weekend and huge sale to celebrate 2 years
Two Point Studios and SEGA are celebrating it coming up for two years since Two Point Hospital released, so it's on a pretty big discount and a free weekend so you can try it for a few days.
Created as a spiritual successor to the much loved Theme Hospital, by some of the original team too, Two Point Hospital is quite the worthy successor. It's colourful, modern, funny and about exactly what you expect in a hospital management sim. With the added online features that has people work together, it's quite wonderful.
Observer: System Redux should be available for Linux PC too
Observer: System Redux was announced, as the standalone definitive edition of the award-winning cyberpunk thriller from Bloober Team.
"The year is 2084. In a dark cyberpunk world shattered by plagues and wars, become a neural police detective and hack into the jagged minds of others. Make use of anything they felt, thought, or remembered to solve the case and catch the elusive killer."
With the Observer: System Redux standalone it's going to bring in three new side-cases to explore to dive deeper into the world, expanded gameplay mechanics, new secrets, redesigned stealth, additional interrogations, quality of life improvements, upgraded textures, new animations—the full works.
Ova Magica looks like the next great life sim with a creature-taming twist
Top Hat Studios along with ClaudiaTheDev have shown off a bit more of Ova Magica, what I think could turn into the next great big casual life-sim type of game.
With it being a mixture of genres you're doing a little farming, chatting with and befriending NPCs, explore puzzle-dungeons, a little fishing, cooking and so on. Where it has my attention truly though are the funny creatures you find and raise, little Blobs. Yes, they're actually just called Blobs. There's even a battle system, although to make your Blobs stronger it doesn't come from battle, instead you have to treat them well.
