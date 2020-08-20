News from our package manager “urpmi”
News from our package manager “urpmi” :
Inherited from the Mandriva distribution, Mageia’s default package manager is URPMI. It offers a wide range of features to manage software repositories, install, update and remove applications packaged in rpm format. This standardized format is adopted by many well-known distributions, such as Redhat, Fedora, Centos, Suse and Opensuse. Urpmi is also used to update your distribution.
This tool comes with many tools :
– urpmi, urpme to install and remove applications,
– urpmq to search for an application by querying repositories
– urpmf to search for a package from the files it contains
– urpmi.update to update your system and applications
– urpmi.addmedia and urpmi.removemedia to add, remove your software repositories.
GNOME GSoC Projects and Chris Lord's Next Projects
-
In the The Final Piece post we announced the completion of our GSoC project i.e. Porting Nautilus Properties Dialog to use GtkBuilder, now like any other craft this too needs finishing, and polishing, so that the advantages of the project could be felt by the end-user using it and the developer working on it, who perhaps might improve this even more.
-
The application now implements the Design mockups. The whole application is reincarnated. It is now fulfilling GNOME’s modern Human Interface Guidelines with a new cool look. Alongside this, some other issues are also fixed with the help of Bilal Elmoussaoui.
The goal of my GSoC was to bring Sound Recorder to the current Human Interface Guidelines. When I started looking into the app, it turns out it had a very old codebase that was implemented in the imports.lang module via imports.lang.Class and imports.lang.Interface. The application was so simple and small so we decided to completely rewrite it. Now the question is if we gonna rewrite why not make in modern lang like rust? The answer is GNOME has to have an application written in all those languages where GObject bindings existed and the app is simple to understand so newcomers can easily adapt things.
-
Well, unfortunately my work with Impossible ended, as we essentially ran out of funding. That’s really a shame, we worked on some really cool, open-source stuff, and we’ve definitely seen similar innovations in the field since we stopped working on it. We took a short break (during which we also, unsuccessfully, searched for further funding), after which Rob started working on a cool, related project of his own that you should check out, and I, being a bit less brave, starting seeking out a new job. I did consider becoming a full-time musician, but business wasn’t picking up as quickly as I’d hoped it might in that down-time, and with hindsight, I’m glad I didn’t (Covid-19 and all).
[...]
My next goal, after asynchronous updates on Linux, is to enable WebGL context support. I believe these aren’t particularly tough goals, given where it is now, so hopefully they’ll happen by the end of the year. Text rendering is a much harder problem, but I hope that between us at Igalia and the excellent engineers at Apple, we can come up with a plan for it. The difficulty is that both styling and font loading/caching were written with the assumption that they’d run on just one thread, and that that thread would be the main thread. A very reasonable assumption in a pre-Worker and pre-many-core-CPU world of course, but increasingly less so now, and very awkward for this particular piece of work. Hopefully we’ll persevere though, this is a pretty cool technology, and I’d love to contribute to it being feasible to use widely, and lessen the gap between native and the web.
Games: Hypnospace Outlaw, Two Point Hospital, Observer: System Redux and Ova Magica
-
Hypnospace Outlaw, a '90s internet simulator / parody that takes things to the extreme which was probably 2019'a weirdest game just had a major upgrade.
A game that carefully reconstructs various elements of the early days of the internet, when the likes of GeoCities and others were in their prime as everyone had to have their own special page full of complete junk. It's seriously clever, weird and brilliant. There's a point to it all though, as you're an enforcer tasked with hunting down wrongdoers and all sorts. What they're calling Hypnospace PLUS, a free upgrade, was worked on since the original launch and was a "real labour of love" for the team. So what's new? A lot.
-
Two Point Studios and SEGA are celebrating it coming up for two years since Two Point Hospital released, so it's on a pretty big discount and a free weekend so you can try it for a few days.
Created as a spiritual successor to the much loved Theme Hospital, by some of the original team too, Two Point Hospital is quite the worthy successor. It's colourful, modern, funny and about exactly what you expect in a hospital management sim. With the added online features that has people work together, it's quite wonderful.
-
Observer: System Redux was announced, as the standalone definitive edition of the award-winning cyberpunk thriller from Bloober Team.
"The year is 2084. In a dark cyberpunk world shattered by plagues and wars, become a neural police detective and hack into the jagged minds of others. Make use of anything they felt, thought, or remembered to solve the case and catch the elusive killer."
With the Observer: System Redux standalone it's going to bring in three new side-cases to explore to dive deeper into the world, expanded gameplay mechanics, new secrets, redesigned stealth, additional interrogations, quality of life improvements, upgraded textures, new animations—the full works.
-
Top Hat Studios along with ClaudiaTheDev have shown off a bit more of Ova Magica, what I think could turn into the next great big casual life-sim type of game.
With it being a mixture of genres you're doing a little farming, chatting with and befriending NPCs, explore puzzle-dungeons, a little fishing, cooking and so on. Where it has my attention truly though are the funny creatures you find and raise, little Blobs. Yes, they're actually just called Blobs. There's even a battle system, although to make your Blobs stronger it doesn't come from battle, instead you have to treat them well.
7 Privacy-Preserving Addons for Firefox You Should Have
Firefox is such a great web browser to save privacy by default; It blocks trackers, 3rd-party cookies, fingerprint trackers and cryptomining scripts by default. But even with this, the browser is still in need of few extra addons to enhance users’ privacy.
We’ll show them for you in less than 2 minutes to get you going in your way.
