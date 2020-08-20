Python Programming
-
Do You Post Too Much? Analyze Your Personal Facebook Data with Python
That looks great! We've got our post counts broken down by month, and if we check the original data set, we can quickly see the counts are correct.
Note that months with no posts have been correctly counted as 0 rather than simply skipped. That's one of the reasons why using resample(), which is designed to work with time series, is better for this kind of task than using something like groupby(), where it's easy to skip months with no data if we're not careful.
-
“From The Docs: PyCharm Skills, Beginner to Advanced” with Alla Redko
PyCharm is a comprehensive IDE that also comes with comprehensive help. What’s available and what is it like working on the help? PyCharm’s Alla Redko joins us to discuss how the help gets made. As a bonus, we show 3 help topics — one for beginners, intermediate, and advanced — then demonstrate all the ways to that feature in PyCharm.
-
Python with Pandas: DataFrame Tutorial with Examples
Pandas is an open-source Python library for data analysis. It is designed for efficient and intuitive handling and processing of structured data.
The two main data structures in Pandas are Series and DataFrame. Series are essentially one-dimensional labeled arrays of any type of data, while DataFrames are two-dimensional, with potentially heterogenous data types, labeled arrays of any type of data. Heterogenous means that not all "rows" need to be of equal size.
In this article we will go through the most common ways of creating a DataFrame and methods to change their structure.
We'll be using the Jupyter Notebook since it offers a nice visual representation of DataFrames. Though, any IDE will also do the job, just by calling a print() statement on the DataFrame object.
-
Test and Code: 128: pytest-randomly - Adam Johnson
Software tests should be order independent. That means you should be able to run them in any order or run them in isolation and get the same result.
However, system state often gets in the way and order dependence can creep into a test suite.
One way to fight against order dependence is to randomize test order, and with pytest, we recommend the plugin pytest-randomly to do that for you.
The developer that started pytest-randomly and continues to support it is Adam Johnson, who joins us today to discuss pytest-randomly and another plugin he also wrote, called pytest-reverse.
-
Hands-On: BornHack 2020 Badge Has 9×32 Of Bling Fed By CircuitPython
Despite widespread pandemic cancellations, BornHack still happened this year and they even managed to once again bring an electronic badge to all attendees. If you missed it, I’ve already published an overview of the hacker camp itself. Today let’s dig into the 2020 BornHack badge!
Designed by Thomas Flummer and manufactured in Denmark, it takes the form of a PCB in the shape of a roughly 60 degree circular arc with most of its top side taken up by a 9 by 32 array of SMD LEDs. There is the usual 4-way button array and space for an SAO connector on the rest of the front face, while on the rear are a set of GPIO pads and a pair of AA battery holders for power. Connectivity is via USB-C and infra-red, and usefully there is also a power on/off switch.
-
Unravelling augmented arithmetic assignment
This post is part of a series on Python's syntactic sugar. The latest source code can be found as part of the desugar project.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Final Blog Post
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: udiff: Project Summary
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
News from our package manager “urpmi”
News from our package manager “urpmi” : Inherited from the Mandriva distribution, Mageia’s default package manager is URPMI. It offers a wide range of features to manage software repositories, install, update and remove applications packaged in rpm format. This standardized format is adopted by many well-known distributions, such as Redhat, Fedora, Centos, Suse and Opensuse. Urpmi is also used to update your distribution. This tool comes with many tools : – urpmi, urpme to install and remove applications, – urpmq to search for an application by querying repositories – urpmf to search for a package from the files it contains – urpmi.update to update your system and applications – urpmi.addmedia and urpmi.removemedia to add, remove your software repositories.
GNOME GSoC Projects and Chris Lord's Next Projects
Games: Hypnospace Outlaw, Two Point Hospital, Observer: System Redux and Ova Magica
7 Privacy-Preserving Addons for Firefox You Should Have
Firefox is such a great web browser to save privacy by default; It blocks trackers, 3rd-party cookies, fingerprint trackers and cryptomining scripts by default. But even with this, the browser is still in need of few extra addons to enhance users’ privacy. We’ll show them for you in less than 2 minutes to get you going in your way.
Recent comments
14 min 49 sec ago
1 hour 42 min ago
10 hours 50 min ago
11 hours 7 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago