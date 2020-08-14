Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

5 open source activities for kids to try this weekend

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 29th of August 2020 07:39:15 AM Filed under
OSS

During the last six months or so, my family and I have enjoyed a slower pace of life. With few museums and parks open, we’ve stayed safer at home together or going on outdoor excursions. My young children are pretty good at creating their imaginary worlds where they could play for hours. I think they are adapting to this new normal better than I am to tell you the truth. However, there will be weekends when we have all run out of ideas. Luckily, Opensource.com is chock full of boredom-busters for kids of all ages. In this article, I rounded up a few of our more recent open source activities for kids.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

5 open source software applications for virtualization

Open source tools can provide various benefits that proprietary products sometimes lack, such as improvements in flexibility and agility, speed, costs and security. Admins can find open source options to meet almost any of these needs, such Cockpit for administering servers; Proxmox Virtual Environment for improving Linux container and system management; KubeVirt for combining container and virtualization technologies; Open vSwitch for managing multiple physical servers; and AWS Firecracker for micro VM management. When choosing an open source software application, admins must understand the features and use cases of each tool prior to use. This helps ensure that each tool meets workload and business needs. Read more

Programming: GCC, LLVM Clang, Anytime and Perl Weekly Challenge

  • AMD Radeon GPU Offloading For GCC Still Maturing In 2020

    When it comes to Radeon GPU offloading for compute, most of the emphasis placed by AMD has been on Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) and now as part of that as well is the AOMP compiler for OpenMP targeting the AMD GPUs. Both ROCm and AOMP along with their other graphics driver components like RadeonSI and AMDVLK target an LLVM-based compiler stack as their principal focus, but they do continue engaging with Mentor Graphics who leads the development work on a Radeon GPU back-end for GCC.

  • LLVM Clang Will Finally Honor "-mtune=" On x86/x86_64 CPUs

    Starting with LLVM Clang 12.0 next year, the Clang compiler on x86/x86_64 CPUs will finally honor -mtune= in a similar manner to GCC. GCC has long allowed the -mtune= option on Intel/AMD processors for supporting microarchitectural tuning optimizations (scheduler model) to be applied independent of the CPU being targeted for instructions to enable that is set via the -march=. LLVM Clang is now supporting -mtune= as well in its x86 code for allowing this finer-grained tuning separate from -march=. Like GCC, if -mtune is not set it will follow the value specified via -march otherwise the defaults (generic).

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: anytime 0.3.9: More Minor Maintenance

    A new minor release of the anytime package arrived on CRAN yesterday. This is the twentieth release, but sadly we seem to be spinning our wheels just accomodating CRAN (which the two or three last releases focused on). Code and functionality remain mature and stable, of course. anytime is a very focused package aiming to do just one thing really well: to convert anything in integer, numeric, character, factor, ordered, … format to either POSIXct or Date objects – and to do so without requiring a format string as well as accomodating different formats in one input vector. See the anytime page, or the GitHub README.md for a few examples.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 75: Coin Sums and Largest Rectangle Histogram

    These are some answers to the Week 75 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

Security and FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt) Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (bind9 and squid), Fedora (libX11 and wireshark), Gentoo (libX11 and redis), Mageia (firefox, libx11, qt4 and qt5base, and x11-server), openSUSE (gettext-runtime, inn, and webkit2gtk3), Oracle (firefox), SUSE (libqt5-qtbase, openvpn, openvpn-openssl1, postgresql10, and targetcli-fb), and Ubuntu (chrony, nss, and squid).

  • Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 158 released

    The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 158. This version includes the following changes: 

    * Improve PGP support:
  - Support extracting of files within PGP signed data.
    (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#214)
  - pgpdump(1) can successfully parse some unrelated, non-PGP binary files,
    so check that the parsed output contains something remotely sensible
    before identifying it as a PGP file.
* Don't use Python's repr(...)-style output in "Calling external command"
  logging output.
* Correct a typo of "output" in an internal comment.

  • Google Engineer Calls For Greater Collaboration On Speculative Execution Mitigations

    Case in point to all the work going on in this area were talks by Google, Oracle, and DigitalOcean this week at Linux Plumbers Conference. DigitalOcean has been pursuing Core Scheduling to make Hyper Threading safer by ensuring only trusted applications share a core. Oracle meanwhile presented on their Address Space Isolation work for Linux. Google also had a talk on Linux Address Space Isolation at this week's virtual event. ASI aims to deal with Hyper Threading data leakage by isolating the address space between the different areas of the kernel with a particular emphasis on KVM/virtualization to avoid the possibility of data leakage between guest VMs or the host.

  • Protecting Linux-based Systems from Russion Cyber-Espionage Malware, Drovorub [Ed: Wind River is perpetuating media FUD]
  • Vulnerability Volume Poised to Overwhelm Infosec Teams [Ed: That's not even counting the deliberate back doors, as the goal seems to be remote access for spies rather than real security (and they've become shameless about this)]
  • 'Lemon Duck' Cryptominer Aims for Linux Systems [Ed: "Aims for" means looking for compromised machines and that has nothing to do with "Linux", which they merely try to stigmatise while ignoring back doors in proprietary counterparts]

    The operators behind the "Lemon Duck" cryptominer have developed new techniques to better target enterprise-grade Linux systems, according to the security firm Sophos.

  • Lemon_Duck cryptominer malware now targets Linux devices

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6