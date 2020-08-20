Android Leftovers
Money-Stealing Malware Found Preloaded On Cheap Android Phones
Android Circuit: Surprise New Galaxy, Fairphone 3+ Released, Android Loses Important Feature
Top 9 Best Uber & Lyft App Alternatives For Android – 2020
Free Fire ZIP file for Android: APK and OBB download links
Google Duo to be available in Android TV soon
Android users urged to delete fake Covid-19 app that can steal your private data
iPhone SE vs. Android budget phones: Pixel 3A, Galaxy S10E, Galaxy A51
Android Auto Customization Tool Now Available for More Android Devices
Linux Jargon Buster: What is a Display Server in Linux? What is it Used for?
A display server is a program which is responsible for the input and output coordination of its clients, to and from the rest of the operating system, and among the hardware and the operating system. Basically, thanks to a display server, you can use your computer graphically (GUI). Without the display server, you would only be restricted to a command line interface (TTY). The display server provides the framework for a graphical environment so that you can use mouse and keyboard to interact with applications. The display server communicates with its clients over the display server protocol, like X11. The display server is a key component in any graphical user interface, specifically the windowing system.
This week in KDE: Tons and tons and tons of Plasma 5.20 features, bugfixes, and UI improvements
Plasma 5.20 is going to be one absolutely massive release! It already was but this week we added even more to it: more features, more fixes for longstanding bugs, more improvements to the user interface!
5 open source software applications for virtualization
Open source tools can provide various benefits that proprietary products sometimes lack, such as improvements in flexibility and agility, speed, costs and security. Admins can find open source options to meet almost any of these needs, such Cockpit for administering servers; Proxmox Virtual Environment for improving Linux container and system management; KubeVirt for combining container and virtualization technologies; Open vSwitch for managing multiple physical servers; and AWS Firecracker for micro VM management. When choosing an open source software application, admins must understand the features and use cases of each tool prior to use. This helps ensure that each tool meets workload and business needs.
Programming: GCC, LLVM Clang, Anytime and Perl Weekly Challenge
