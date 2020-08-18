Latest on Fedora and IBM/Red Hat
-
Fedora 34 Aims To Shrink Its Install Media By Ramping Up Compression
While Fedora 33 hasn't even been released yet, Fedora 34 is already seeing new feature proposals.
One of the planned changes so far for next spring's Fedora 34 release is to reduce the installation media size by means of greater compression.
The current plan is to ramp up the compression ratio of the SquashFS file-system on the install media. Red Hat's Bohdan Khomutskyi is looking at making use of XZ compression, a block size of 1MiB, and without the BCJ filter. In doing so there should be roughly a 6.5% / 24 second longer install time but with space savings of roughly 142MiB for the Fedora install media. The install time should ultimately not regress much though due to a planned change to Fedora's Anaconda installer.
-
Linux in the IBM Z ecosystem
IBM LinuxONE is a mainframe that exclusively runs Linux, but where does Linux live in the general mainframe ecosystem of operating systems?
First, let’s talk about the terms used when running Linux on the mainframe. LinuxONE is a hardware product line. You can think of it as the sister to IBM Z, with similar hardware and specifications, but it only runs Linux. This is in contrast to when we use the term “Linux on IBM Z” or simply “Linux on Z,” which can be either Linux running on LinuxONE or Linux running on an IBM Z system — typically along with other operating systems like z/OS.
Linux itself was first introduced to the mainframe as a community-driven project in 1998, and then in December 1999 IBM released their first series of patches for the 2.2.13 kernel. This makes Linux a relative newcomer as far as operating systems go in the mainframe space. Over the years, Linux on Z became a staple of many organizations running alongside operating systems like z/OS, z/VSE, and z/TPF, which people more frequently think of when you’re talking about mainframes. In 2015, the first LinuxONE was released, cementing Linux as an operating system that was here to stay on the platform.
-
Call for Code Daily: Persistent Systems, Kode with Klossy and AI fairness
The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of August 24th:
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 706 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware and GNU/Linux
Proprietary Software Monopolies
Linux Jargon Buster: What is a Display Server in Linux? What is it Used for?
In Linux related articles, news and discussions, you’ll often come across the term display server, xorg, Wayland etc. In this jargon buster, learn about display servers in Linux.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
4 hours 5 min ago
12 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 25 min ago
14 hours 53 min ago
16 hours 20 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 44 min ago