GNU/Linux Graphics, Debian, Kubuntu, Manjaro, Xen and Arch Linux
NVIDIA's DALI 0.25 Deep Learning Library Adds AArch64 SBSA, Performance Improvements
DALI is the project at NVIDIA focused on GPU-accelerated data augmentation and image loading along with other tasks while being optimized for deep learning workflows. DALI 0.25 was released on Friday as the latest step forward for this open-source NVIDIA project.
Yes, DALI (short for the NVIDIA Data Loading Library) is one of NVIDIA's open-source projects. DALI currently describes itself as "a library containing both highly optimized building blocks and an execution engine for data pre-processing in deep learning applications."
LunarG Introduces New Vulkan Configurator (vkconfig)
The friends at LunarG who maintain the Vulkan SDK today announced their new Vulkan Configurator tool, accessible via the vkconfig command and installed as part of the SDK.
The Vulkan Configurator is for managing the system's Vulkan layers, allowing the override of layer configurations, loading layers from arbitrary paths, and other similar functionality at right now focused on better controlling of the Vulkan layers feature.
Debian Janitor: The Slow Trickle from Git Repositories to the Debian Archive
Last week’s blog post documented how there are now over 30,000 lintian issues that have been fixed in git packaging repositories by the Janitor.
It's important to note that any fixes from the Janitor that make it into a Git packaging repository will also need to be uploaded to the Debian archive. This currently requires that a Debian packager clones the repository and builds and uploads the package.
Until a change makes it into the archive, users of Debian will unfortunately not see the benefits of improvements made by the Janitor.
82% of the 30,000 changes from the Janitor that have made it into a Git repository have not yet been uploaded, although changes do slowly trickle in as maintainers make other changes to packages and upload them along with the lintian fixes from the Janitor. This is not just true for changes from the Janitor, but for all sorts of other smaller improvements as well.
However, the process of cloning and building git repositories and uploading the resulting packages to the Debian archive is fairly time-consuming – and it’s probably not worth the time of developers to follow up every change from the Janitor with a labour-intensive upload to the archive.
It would be great if it was easier to trigger uploads from git commits. Projects like tag2upload will hopefully help, and make it more likely that changes end up in the Debian archive.
Linode renews Kubuntu VPS sponsorship
The Kubuntu Council and Community would like to thank Linode for once again renewing their sponsorship of Kubuntu by providing us with another year’s usage of a VPS instance.
Manjaro 20.0.3 GNOME Edition overview | #FREE OPERATING SYSTEM.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro 20.0.3 GNOME Edition and some of the applications pre-installed.
Xen Developer & Design Summit 2020 Virtual Event Recap
Last month, the Xen Project community gathered, virtually, to collaborate, connect, and solve the important challenges we all face. While our gathering may have looked different than in years past, we made the most of it and heard from a broad set of community members both in presentations and in collaborative Design Sessions.
Arch Conf Online 2020
During the weekend of 10th and 11th of October there is going to be an online Arch Linux conference. The details are currently being worked on, but the Call for Participation has been published and people can submit their talk ideas until the 18th of September. All talks are expected to be recorded as it will ease the planning for the live portion of the stream, however there are going to be live Q&A session with the presenters if they are available.
