today's leftovers
-
August GNU Spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: 14 new releases!
bison-3.7.1
emacs-27.1
glibc-2.32
gnuhealth-3.6.5
gnunet-0.13.2
libredwg-0.11
linux-libre-5.8
mailutils-3.10
mcron-1.2.0
mpc-1.2.0
nano-5.2
parallel-20200822
pspp-1.4.0
vera-1.24
-
Sumana Harihareswara - Cogito, Ergo Sumana: Apply For Grants To Fund Open Source Work, and Career Thoughts
We know some things about what some funders are seeking, and want to help match you up with funders who might be a good match. Depending on where you live, there may be country-specific grants that the existing members of the Project Funding Working Group know less about! Like, there is the Prototype Fund for people in Germany, and Innovation Fund Denmark, and there are a bunch of European Union grant opportunities that I know very little about like Horizon 2020.
-
The best learning management systems for education, enterprise, and small business
Moodle, like Canvas, is open source. Unlike Canvas, Moodle doesn't have a managed services model. If you want to use Moodle, download it, install it, set it up, manage it, customize it, and manage whatever inevitable problems arise in the process.
Moodle (an acronym for modular object-oriented dynamic learning environment) is very powerful and flexible, as you might expect from a community-maintained product with very broad market penetration. It's also a bit fussy, and its mobile features aren't really keeping up with what modern students expect. It works on phones, but meh.
There is a cloud-based solution, MoodleCloud, launched in 2015. If you're interested in Moodle and don't mind paying a monthly fee so someone else maintains the installation, MoodleCloud might be for you.
-
Finally we have nice soft shadows for shapes in LibreOffice
A GSoC 2020 student Ahmad Ganzouri have added into LibreOffice 7.1 a new nice feature - soft blurred shadows for shapes.
-
You Can’t Find a Laptop. Now What?
Kimber said that if your budget allows, higher-priced Chromebooks or other computers are often easier to find than lower-cost models.
-
How to Install and Configure TeamViewer on Ubuntu Linux
-
3 ways to install Linux packages on your Chromebook
-
How to play Fortnite on a Chromebook
-
Jussi Pakkanen: It ain't easy being a unique snowflake, the laptop purchasing edition
Probably going to stick with the current ones for now. New models come out at a fairly steady pace, so maybe this mythical white whale will become available for purchase at some point. Alternatively I might eventually just fold, give up on some requirements and buy a compromise machine. Typically this causes the dream machine to become available for purchase immediately afterwards, when it is too late.
-
Open Hardware and GNU/Linux
Proprietary Software Monopolies
Linux Jargon Buster: What is a Display Server in Linux? What is it Used for?
In Linux related articles, news and discussions, you’ll often come across the term display server, xorg, Wayland etc. In this jargon buster, learn about display servers in Linux.
Today in Techrights
