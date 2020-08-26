Games: Multiverse Time Travel, Steam, Dota and More
You could play Chess but why not play 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel
Why play old, stale and normal Chess when you can fry your brain good with some 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel.
Originally released July 22, 2020, it joins a very long list of Linux ports done by Ethan Lee, who also created FNA. I thought I was bad at chess, 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel showed me that pretty clearly. A very impressive idea though, one where you can checkmate someone as bad as me in multiple timelines.
What are you playing this weekend? We're Linux distro-hopping
Time to brew a cup of your favourite and chat in the comments, let's see what GOL readers have been enjoying on their Linux boxes recently.
This week we saw Children of Morta gain official Linux support and wow—what absolutely stunning artwork it has. I'm constantly finding myself just appreciating the detail that went into it. Children of Morta could quite easily be my biggest surprise of this year. Not only that, the introduction with the narration is simply incredible.
Steam Client Has a Major Update with Lots of Linux/Vulkan Improvements
Valve released today a new major update to their Steam Client for Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms, adding a whole bunch of new features and improvements for a better gaming experience.
It’s been about two months since the last stable Steam Client release, which didn’t brought any major changes for Linux users. The new version, however, is packed with improvements for Linux gamers.
For starters, Valve has fixed a regression that caused invalid rendering on NVIDIA configurations with on-screen keyboard and the transparent visual selection for SteamOS overlays and reduced the Vulkan shader processing memory usage with the open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV).
Dota Underlords gets a big reset, new heroes and a mode without Underlords
After announcing earlier this month that updates to Dota Underlords had slowed due to the COVID19 pandemic, as well as their team helping other Valve projects, they have returned to Underlords now.
This update brings in a new 'Classic Mode' available for casual online battles and private, which does away with the Underlords and brings back all the Creep waves. What they say is for nostalgia, on the earlier versions of Underlords. Quite a nice addition actually, hopefully they will add Ranked play for it too.
Emulation tests: Can the Asus ROG Phone 3 handle these difficult retro games?
The Asus ROG Phone 3 is already one of the best-reviewed phones of the year here at Android Authority. Not only is it a great gaming phone, but it’s just a great phone in general. However, one thing we haven’t touched on yet is how it does with emulating console games, so here we’ll be covering some Asus ROG Phone 3 emulation tests.
The ROG Phone 3 is a specs beast and the first smartphone on the market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. As such, there’s no point in testing out Super Nintendo or even PlayStation emulation. The ROG Phone 3 can handle anything from a fifth-generation console or earlier without breaking a sweat.
[...]
The developer of DamonPS2 refuses to release their version of the code, which violates the GNU General Public License. You might not care about this behind-the-scenes drama, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention it for this article.
Best Gaming Laptops Under $500 in 2020
Gaming laptops come in many forms and in many variations when it comes to the power they pack. You can get one for $2000 or as low as $500, and of course the quality of the graphics and how well games will run will be largely dictated by that price.
