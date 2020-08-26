GNOME: Drag n Drop and GSoC Projects
After the translation debacle in my previous post, I started working on the back-end that will be used by later UI (I’ll be talking about one place where this back-end is used in this post) in a manner such that, when translations start functioning, they can easily be implemented by addition of a few lines of code. This back-end work involves methods that will be used to add or remove firmware, checking whether the firmware being added is acceptable/supported etc.
Hello again ! This is my GSoC final project report blog, so this is going to be a very simple and straightforward post without pictures(..but just one !) and jokes ! It will give you all the information about what work we did during GSoC and point you towards code and documentation produced during the project.
[...]
The work I did was performed on the work branch which is obtained from my fork of GNOME/nautilus : master. A pull request was opened from my work branch to the GSoC-Staging-Branch maintained by GNOME/nautilus. After code-review and testing by my mentor Antonio, the code was merged into the staging branch. Later on when the main project goal was achieved the staging branch was rebased appropriatly and merged into GNOME/nautilus : master.The GSoC-Staging-Branch was updated weekly, with Merge Requests which represented the goals for the particular week.
During this last month, I've been working to improve the code I've already written and to cover the last details for this feature in order to work like previewed in the mockups.
This post is a summary of the work that has been completed during the GSoC 2020 period for my project, Object Tracking. The project consisted of implementing an Object Tracking UI in Pitivi and the associated tracking functionality in GStreamer.
Programming With Python
Python is quick and easy to learn. And yet, there is a massive gap between knowing the common aspects of the language (loops, variables, functions, and so on) and how to write a well-factored application using modern tools and libraries. That's where learning Python is a never-ending journey.
Sebastian Witowski is here to give us his take on a modern Python developer's toolkit. There are a bunch of great tips in store for us.
In this short Pandas tutorial, you will learn how to make column index in a dataframe. Standarly, when creating a dataframe, whether from a dictionary, or by reading a file (e.g., reading a CSV file, opening an Excel file) an index column is created. For this reason, we need to either set the specific column we want to be index when creating the file or, simply, making one of the columns index later (e.g., after we’ve read a CSV file). Namely, if we want a specific column to be the index in our dataframe.
All libraries related wheezy.web and wheezy.template have been recently migrated from bitbucket to github.
PyPy is now a member of Open Collective, a fiscal host. We have been thinking about switching to this organization for a couple of years; we like it for various reasons, like the budget transparency and the lightweight touch. We can now officially announce our membership!
With this, we are now again free to use PyPy for all financial issues, like receiving funds professionally, paying parts of sprint budgets as we like, and so on. We will shortly be reintroducing buttons that link to Open Collective from the PyPy web site.
Although the old donation buttons were removed last year, we believe that there are still a few people that send regularly money to the SFC, the not-for-profit charity we were affiliated with. If you do, please stop doing it now (and, if you like to do so, please set up an equivalent donation to PyPy on Open Collective).
today's howtos
Games: Multiverse Time Travel, Steam, Dota and More
Why play old, stale and normal Chess when you can fry your brain good with some 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel.
Originally released July 22, 2020, it joins a very long list of Linux ports done by Ethan Lee, who also created FNA. I thought I was bad at chess, 5D Chess With Multiverse Time Travel showed me that pretty clearly. A very impressive idea though, one where you can checkmate someone as bad as me in multiple timelines.
Time to brew a cup of your favourite and chat in the comments, let's see what GOL readers have been enjoying on their Linux boxes recently.
This week we saw Children of Morta gain official Linux support and wow—what absolutely stunning artwork it has. I'm constantly finding myself just appreciating the detail that went into it. Children of Morta could quite easily be my biggest surprise of this year. Not only that, the introduction with the narration is simply incredible.
Valve released today a new major update to their Steam Client for Linux, Mac, and Windows platforms, adding a whole bunch of new features and improvements for a better gaming experience.
It’s been about two months since the last stable Steam Client release, which didn’t brought any major changes for Linux users. The new version, however, is packed with improvements for Linux gamers.
For starters, Valve has fixed a regression that caused invalid rendering on NVIDIA configurations with on-screen keyboard and the transparent visual selection for SteamOS overlays and reduced the Vulkan shader processing memory usage with the open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV).
After announcing earlier this month that updates to Dota Underlords had slowed due to the COVID19 pandemic, as well as their team helping other Valve projects, they have returned to Underlords now.
This update brings in a new 'Classic Mode' available for casual online battles and private, which does away with the Underlords and brings back all the Creep waves. What they say is for nostalgia, on the earlier versions of Underlords. Quite a nice addition actually, hopefully they will add Ranked play for it too.
The Asus ROG Phone 3 is already one of the best-reviewed phones of the year here at Android Authority. Not only is it a great gaming phone, but it’s just a great phone in general. However, one thing we haven’t touched on yet is how it does with emulating console games, so here we’ll be covering some Asus ROG Phone 3 emulation tests.
The ROG Phone 3 is a specs beast and the first smartphone on the market with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus. As such, there’s no point in testing out Super Nintendo or even PlayStation emulation. The ROG Phone 3 can handle anything from a fifth-generation console or earlier without breaking a sweat.
[...]
The developer of DamonPS2 refuses to release their version of the code, which violates the GNU General Public License. You might not care about this behind-the-scenes drama, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention it for this article.
Gaming laptops come in many forms and in many variations when it comes to the power they pack. You can get one for $2000 or as low as $500, and of course the quality of the graphics and how well games will run will be largely dictated by that price.
