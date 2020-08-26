PyPy is now a member of Open Collective, a fiscal host. We have been thinking about switching to this organization for a couple of years; we like it for various reasons, like the budget transparency and the lightweight touch. We can now officially announce our membership! With this, we are now again free to use PyPy for all financial issues, like receiving funds professionally, paying parts of sprint budgets as we like, and so on. We will shortly be reintroducing buttons that link to Open Collective from the PyPy web site. Although the old donation buttons were removed last year, we believe that there are still a few people that send regularly money to the SFC, the not-for-profit charity we were affiliated with. If you do, please stop doing it now (and, if you like to do so, please set up an equivalent donation to PyPy on Open Collective).

In this short Pandas tutorial, you will learn how to make column index in a dataframe. Standarly, when creating a dataframe, whether from a dictionary, or by reading a file (e.g., reading a CSV file, opening an Excel file) an index column is created. For this reason, we need to either set the specific column we want to be index when creating the file or, simply, making one of the columns index later (e.g., after we’ve read a CSV file). Namely, if we want a specific column to be the index in our dataframe.

Python is quick and easy to learn. And yet, there is a massive gap between knowing the common aspects of the language (loops, variables, functions, and so on) and how to write a well-factored application using modern tools and libraries. That's where learning Python is a never-ending journey. Sebastian Witowski is here to give us his take on a modern Python developer's toolkit. There are a bunch of great tips in store for us.

This post is a summary of the work that has been completed during the GSoC 2020 period for my project, Object Tracking. The project consisted of implementing an Object Tracking UI in Pitivi and the associated tracking functionality in GStreamer.

During this last month, I've been working to improve the code I've already written and to cover the last details for this feature in order to work like previewed in the mockups.

Hello again ! This is my GSoC final project report blog, so this is going to be a very simple and straightforward post without pictures(..but just one !) and jokes ! It will give you all the information about what work we did during GSoC and point you towards code and documentation produced during the project. [...] The work I did was performed on the work branch which is obtained from my fork of GNOME/nautilus : master. A pull request was opened from my work branch to the GSoC-Staging-Branch maintained by GNOME/nautilus. After code-review and testing by my mentor Antonio, the code was merged into the staging branch. Later on when the main project goal was achieved the staging branch was rebased appropriatly and merged into GNOME/nautilus : master.The GSoC-Staging-Branch was updated weekly, with Merge Requests which represented the goals for the particular week.

After the translation debacle in my previous post, I started working on the back-end that will be used by later UI (I’ll be talking about one place where this back-end is used in this post) in a manner such that, when translations start functioning, they can easily be implemented by addition of a few lines of code. This back-end work involves methods that will be used to add or remove firmware, checking whether the firmware being added is acceptable/supported etc.