The power of open source during a pandemic
When a novel coronavirus made headlines earlier this year, the world wasn't ready. In a short period of time, we all witnessed the consequences of having a global, interconnected economy unprepared for effective global collaboration. Indeed, this pandemic shed light on the under-preparedness of a truly global economy in a hyper-connected world. We didn't pay attention to the fact that a health issue in China could have an impact on both the real estate market in North Carolina and a shoe factory in Italy. Facing a pandemic, especially one that forced such extreme social distancing, required drastic shifts—both technological and social.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 115 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME: Drag n Drop and GSoC Projects
Programming With Python
today's howtos
Games: Multiverse Time Travel, Steam, Dota and More
Recent comments
3 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 16 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago