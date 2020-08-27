Games: Spacebase Startopia, Space Crew, GONNER2, Techium Eclipse, Hyper Team Recon
-
Check out the latest Spacebase Startopia footage, coming to Linux PC in October
Spacebase Startopia is getting closer and during Gamescom 2020, some new footage surfaced giving us a better look at what to expect from it.
The what - Spacebase Startopia is a fresh take on the classic and much loved Startopia from Mucky Foot Productions, which originally released in 2001. They say it will offer up a mixture of a building sim with city-building and base-management mixed in with some RTS-styled skirmishes. It's due for release on October 23 from Realmforge Studios (Dungeons 3) and Kalypso Media.
-
Space Crew has new footage and it's releasing on October 15
Space Crew takes the idea of the popular Bomber Crew from developer Runner Duck and sends everyone into space. During Gamescom 2020, it gained not only a new trailer but a release date too.
Acting as a sequel to Bomber Crew, it will be your responsibility to help stop all of humankind being wiped off the intergalactic stage by the mysterious extraterrestrial threat known as the Phasmids. If you missed it, we at GOL spoke to the developer earlier this month who confirmed Linux support.
-
GONNER2 looks brilliantly weird - check out 9 minutes of new footage
GONNER2, the sequel to IGF winning game GoNNER will bring some messy, colourful and weird platformer action to Linux PC later this year. If you missed it, we already have it confirmed for Linux support back in June.
An action-platformer with roguelike elements that will keep you on your toes, with the sequel bringing in a lot more of everything it possibly can. A game they say is "for the curious, the brave and the tad bit whimsical" as you will "awaken your inner kid as you get into a sweet flow, flying through levels, shooting everything that moves and pulling off ludicrous, acrobatic destruction".
-
Techium Eclipse is a sweet free game about defending a tiny planet
Meteors! Meteors are coming! Thankfully, you have the powers of a god in Techium Eclipse, so you can just grab the planet and swing it around to ensure they don't hit any cities.
It's a surprising bit of fun, as it becomes quite challenging when you get through a couple waves. Having to keep an eye on multiple meteors coming down, as you're trying desperately to spin this little planet and protect everyone. Lovely simple controls too, allowing you to either spin the planet or move the camera around with mouse or gamepad. Games need not be complicated. The idea is to eventually build a space port for people to leave this planet that's under siege.
-
Hyper Team Recon is an adorable upcoming 3D platformer with shapeshifters
Coming to Linux PC sometime in 2022, Hyper Team Recon from Nathan Burton and Top Hat Studios is a seriously charming upcoming 3D platformer that follows a bunch of shapeshifting aliens.
"Three energetic aliens, Ember, Penny and Lite, are tasked by their commander to travel to Earth in order to learn more about the lifeforms inhabiting the planet, using their species unique morphing abilities to disguise themselves as girls in order to keep a low profile, but after the trio get split up and stranded on Earth after their ship crashes, they will each have to traverse through a variety of levels and locations full of platforming, puzzles and combat!"
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 612 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: LLVM and Perl
KDE Plasma 5.20 Now Warns About Hard Disk, SSD Failure
The development looks promising as KDE Plasma 5.20 adds more super cool features such as warning about your hard disk or SSD failure, etc as the team prepares for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.20 release.
today's howtos
Python Programming
Recent comments
22 min 42 sec ago
55 min 27 sec ago
6 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
13 hours 8 sec ago
13 hours 14 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago