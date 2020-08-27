Write with your colleagues using this amazing open-source collaborative writing tool: Etherpad
Etherpad is a free open-source web-based real-time collaborative document editor. It's a combination of a text editor with a real-time interactive editing option.
Some may say, it's an open-source alternative for Google Docs, Zoho Docs, or Microsoft Office (Web). However, it's not. It adds a real-time video and voice chat as well as a live comment section.
It's also self-hosted which means it can be installed for servers to work as a collaborative editing platform for teams.
Etherpad also supports importing and exporting to many popular document formats: ODF (Open Document Format), Microsoft Word ".doc" format, text file, PDF and HTML. It also provides its own format "Etherpad".
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 615 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: LLVM and Perl
KDE Plasma 5.20 Now Warns About Hard Disk, SSD Failure
The development looks promising as KDE Plasma 5.20 adds more super cool features such as warning about your hard disk or SSD failure, etc as the team prepares for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.20 release.
today's howtos
Python Programming
Recent comments
22 min 42 sec ago
55 min 27 sec ago
6 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
13 hours 8 sec ago
13 hours 14 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago