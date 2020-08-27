Python Programming
-
First steps with neural networks and NumPy
At school in my 11th grade, I worked on speaker dependent single word speech recognition as my scientific project. This “just” used non-linear time adaption, aka. dynamic programming, to match speech patterns to previously recorded patterns.
23 years later, both the science and the computing power have advanced by leaps and bounds – these days, the go-to solution for such problems are artificial neural networks (called “NN” henceforth), and the “hello world” of that is to recognize handwritten digits. Doing that was my goal.
All the code and notes are in a git repository, and the commits correspond to the various steps that I did.
Admittedly I didn’t manage all of it just on Friday, but it stretched over much of the (fortunately rainy) weekend as well – but it was really worth it!
-
Traitlets - an introduction & use in Jupyter configuration management
You have probably seen Traitlets in applications, you likely even use it. The package has nearly 5 million downloads on conda-forge alone.
-
Python Requests Package
-
Python Numpy Array To List
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In - 12
Last week I was working on finishing up the HTTPNegotiateDownloadHandler. Presently the download handler uses ALPN or NPN (whichever is available) to negotiate a protocol (presently one of HTTP/1.1 or HTTP/2) from the remote server and issues the requests on the respective download handler. Presently, all requests made via proxy are directly issued using the HTTP11DownloadHandler.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 515 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming: LLVM and Perl
KDE Plasma 5.20 Now Warns About Hard Disk, SSD Failure
The development looks promising as KDE Plasma 5.20 adds more super cool features such as warning about your hard disk or SSD failure, etc as the team prepares for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.20 release.
today's howtos
Python Programming
Recent comments
22 min 42 sec ago
55 min 27 sec ago
6 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 52 min ago
13 hours 8 sec ago
13 hours 14 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago